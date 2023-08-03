Submit Release
Re: VT Route 25 Bradford lane reduction

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks


News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification


VT Route 25 in the area of Wrights Mtn Rd in the town of Bradford is currently reduced to one lane due a commercial vehicle hydraulic leak requiring roadway clean-up. This incident is expected to last until further notice.


Updates will be provided as details are available.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.


