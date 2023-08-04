Meaningful Service Launches to Help 'Big Sisters' Fund Gift Little Sisters Trips
Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn tennis trips to experience the sweetest parties #1referral1reward www.BeautyFoodieTennisWeekend.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds to fund causes; and rewards referrals to companies hiring staff with travel.
Recruiting for Good launches meaningful service to help 'Big Sisters' fund gift 'Little Sisters' sweet trips to make a positive impact in their life.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Participate in 1 Referral 1 Reward and earn the sweetest trips to change a little sisters life for good!"
Love to Gift Sweet Girls Trips
1. Recruiting for Good will help fund gift positive impact trips for 'Girls Scouts Destinations' and volunteer trips with Global Leadership Adventures, and Global Works Travel.
2. Celebrate Women's Month with The Sweetest Beauty Foodie Tennis Weekend Party in Indian Wells.
3. Girls Party in NYC; celebrate The Sweetest Beauty Foodie Tennis Party at 'US Open.'
One more sweet trip to gift; for girls who love chocolate, fashion, and Paris (www.TheSweetestParisTrip.com).
Carlos Cymerman, "If you love to support girl causes, and party for good; our meaningful service is perfect for you."
About
'Girls Design Tomorrow' a sweet meaningful mentoring program for exceptionally talented pre-teens www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now! Starting in Spring 2024, we're adding more exceptionally talented 10 to 13 year old girls.
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
