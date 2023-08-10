New Vitrek Website Presents Comprehensive Details of Company’s Test & Measurement Product Portfolio
Products listed by type & application: test & measurement, data acquisition & signal recording, metrology, signal simulation, and jet engine vibration testing
I invite all of our users to experience the new website where they can quickly and easily navigate to any product information or application note with ease.”POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitrek, a major manufacturer of precision electrical safety testing equipment, high-speed data acquisition and signal recording, and advanced metrology and simulation instruments and systems, announces the launch of its fully redesigned and expanded website. The new website at vitrek.com provides easy navigation of the company’s extensive product portfolio. Its intuitive menu selection presents solutions by type, specific application and by signature brand (Vitrek, MTI Instruments and GaGe).
“Vitrek offers a unique selection of test and measurement instruments used in an exceptionally wide range of industries,” said Don Millstein, Vitrek’s President and CEO. “Our new website has been designed to allow efficient access to our products, either by type or by application. Visitors who want to find Vitrek, MTI or GaGe products by their particular brand will find fast and relevant results.”
The organization of the Vitrek homepage allows visitors to quickly drill down to find the information needed. Top-level tabs include:
• Vitrek Test & Measurement: Hipot testers, power analyzers, electronic loads and hi-voltage instruments
• Gage Digitizers & RF Recording: Hi-speed digitizers, digital signal processors, signal recording systems
• MTI Instrumentation and Turbine Engine Machine Vibration & Balancing Systems: Measurement and analysis, signal simulators, charge amplifiers, metrology systems
• Industry Applications: Products by aerospace, semiconductor, medical, automotive and many other industries
• Knowledge Center: A compendium of news releases, educational articles and video tutorials
• News & Events: The latest product announcements, webinars and trade shows
• Sales Network: A complete directory of Vitrek’s global sales support network
The homepage also offers direct links to Academic Discount Programs (Vitrek, MTI, GaGe) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (MTI OEM Capacitance Products, GaGe OEM Program). Navigation upgrades include a comprehensive search, account sign-up as well as a shopping cart for online purchases with an option for expedited shipping.
“I invite all of our users to experience the new website where they can quickly and easily navigate to any product information or application note with ease,” said Don.
