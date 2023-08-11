SFA Hosts Space Warfighter Talk with Maj. Gen. Gagnon: A Discussion on Space Force Intelligence and Future Conflicts
Our adversaries, if there is a war, will extend that war to space very rapidly. Space enables our joint forces to be the most precise, lethal, effective, and most power-projecting force on the planet.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association, a leading organization dedicated to advancing space-related initiatives and knowledge, recently conducted a highly informative Space Warfighter Talk (SWT) featuring Maj. Gen. Gregory Gagnon, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Intelligence U.S. Space Force. Hosted by Greg Gillinger, Chief Intelligence Officer of SFA and creator of "The Final Frontier Flash Newsletter", (https://isruniversity.com/final-frontier-flash/). The discussion centered on the significance of space readiness and its pivotal role in supporting various military branches while preparing for potential future conflicts.
— Maj. Gen. Gagnon, USSF
Gagnon serves as the Senior Intelligence Officer to the Chief of Space Operations and plays a vital role in shaping intelligence policy, oversight, and guidance for Space Force intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. He is also responsible for the Space Force Intelligence Community Element, a critical member of the U.S. Intelligence Community. Additionally, Gagnon holds the position of Chief, Service Cryptologic Component, with delegated authorities from the Director of the National Security Agency. His previous role included serving as the Director of Intelligence at the United States Space Command, based at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado.
During the interview, Gagnon emphasized the rapid integration of space into modern warfare scenarios. He stated, "Our adversaries, if there is a war, will extend that war to space very rapidly. They will do so because space enables our joint forces to be the most precise, lethal, effective, and most power-projecting force on the planet." His insights shed light on the increasing significance of space dominance in the evolving landscape of global conflicts. Gagnon authors a column in the newsletter, Joint Forces Quarterly; his latest article, "Why Military Space Matters," explains in more detail the importance of space readiness.
Gagnon's extensive background as a career Intelligence Officer and his experience in cyberspace operations have equipped him with a comprehensive perspective on modern warfare and its dynamics. He was commissioned through ROTC from Saint Michael's College in Winooski, Vermont. He has commanded at various levels, including squadron, group, and joint wing, with combat command experience in Afghanistan. He is a qualified Joint Staff Officer and has served in prominent staff roles at Pacific Air Forces, Air Force Space Command, Air Combat Command, U.S. Strategic Command, and U.S. Space Command. His contributions have extended to multiple deployments in support of joint air and special operations.
The Space Warfighter Talk provides valuable insights into the critical intersection of space capabilities, military readiness, and future conflict preparedness. The interview, sponsored by Palantir Technologies Inc., offers a platform to explore these vital topics and further understand the evolving landscape of space operations.
For those interested in watching the full interview and gaining a deeper understanding of the discussions, the interview is available on YouTube at
https://youtu.be/_CffeL1lre8.
