True Crime Podcast Ghosts and Garnets Featured on Boise State Public Radio

Ghosts and Garnets Podcast Hits Over 35,000 Listeners

With both of us growing up in Boise, it was such an honor to be featured on Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters podcast.” — Camden Schacher, Ghosts and Garnets Host

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- True crime Idaho-based podcast, Ghosts and Garnets, was featured in an interview on Boise State Public Radio, “Idaho Matters,” in early July. In the interview, podcast hosts Whitney Rivera and Camden Schacher discuss how they got started, their love for true crime, listenership, and more.

Ghosts and Garnets, a podcast of all things spooky, criminal, and murder adjacent in the Gem State, began back in October when two childhood friends united in their love for true crime. With over 40 episodes and thousands of listeners, this Idaho-based podcast is gaining traction, including being featured in Idaho Matters.

During the interview, Samantha Wright, Senior Producer at Idaho Matters, shares, “Here at Idaho Matters, it's no secret that we are true crime junkies. So when we found an all Idaho true crime podcast about Idaho murderers, we knew we had to have them on.”

Idaho Matters provides listeners a platform to stay up-to-date, meet people, and understand all that Idaho has to offer. It features arts and politics, growth and education, and interesting stories that make Idaho unique.

Ghosts and Garnets host, Camden Schacher, adds, “With both of us growing up in Boise, it was such an honor to be featured on Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters podcast. Being able to share the backstory of our podcast and our passion for educating people about real-world issues is one of our main priorities. We are excited to continue to do more interviews like this in the future.”

As the interview wraps up, fellow Ghosts and Garnet host Whitney Rivera shares, “We are in awe at the amount of support we have received over the past few months. We are about to hit 35,000 listeners since the end of October. In addition, we have returning listeners each and every week from 34 different countries. We are overwhelmed by the response and this is only the beginning.”

To get the full interview on Boise State Public Radio, check it out here: https://www.boisestatepublicradio.org/show/idaho-matters/2023-07-10/a-new-podcast-looks-at-murder-in-idaho

In the month of August, Ghosts and Garnets podcast hosts will do a deep dive in the Lori Vallow case, the lethal scheming of Kandi Hall, the internment of Lloyd Ford, and more. Get a behind-the-scenes listen to the true crime podcast every Wednesday. Ghosts and Garnets can be found on Spotify, Audible, Apple, Google Podcasts, and more.

About Ghosts and Garnets Podcast:

Hosted by lifelong friends Whitney Rivera and Camden Schacher, Ghosts and Garnets is a true crime podcast that blends well researched storytelling with humor and a touch of absurdity. This laugh-out-loud show promises listeners a unique and entertaining perspective on true crime. Their goal is to keep listeners engaged, educated, and, most importantly, laughing, while also raising awareness about these real-life cases.

Every week, Whitney and Camden take you on a deep dive into a mix of well-known and lesser-known cases in Idaho and beyond. With its engaging storytelling, thought-provoking insights, and just the right amount of levity, each episode of the podcast provides a fresh perspective on the cases that have long haunted communities and captivated the public's imagination.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is a female-owned creative communications agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and their audiences. Some of the services they provide include content generation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Director of Public Relations for Tuuti, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.