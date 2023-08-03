DCI Instigates Officer Involved Shooting in Hardin County

August 3, 2023

Hardin County, Iowa - On August 3rd at or about 3:55am the Hardin County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of an individual having a mental crisis in Ackley. A Hardin County Deputy was dispatched, as well an Eldora Police Officer to assist.

At or about 5:00am, law enforcement made contact with the individual that was brandishing a knife. A taser was deployed on the individual, subject refused to cooperate, became combative, and assaulted law enforcement with the knife. At that time two officers discharged their service weapon as the subject retreated into the basement. The subject was not struck in the discharge of the weapons.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. The suspect has been identified as:

Cristian Alejandro LARIOS age 22, of Ackley. LARIOS is currently being held at the Hardin County Jail and has been charged with Attempted Murder.

At this time the names of the officers involved are not being released.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Eldora Police Department, Ackley Police Department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Iowa State Patrol, the Eldora and Ackley Ambulance Services.

