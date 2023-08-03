Cliverse Media Announces Purchase of Cats.com
Cliverse Media announces that its flagship site, All About Cats, is now Cats.com.UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a historic domain sale in early 2023, All About Cats is now Cats.com. The new domain name and branding embody the site’s dedication to giving cat lovers the most comprehensive and reliable insights into feline care, behavior, health, products, and more.
The Perfect Domain Name
The Cats.com domain name doesn't just capture the site's mission—it's a piece of internet history. An estimated 15,000+ people type the URL in their browsers out of idle curiosity each month. For the first time in almost 30 years, those curious web users will now reach an expert-written, expert-approved hub of information on all things feline.
In the late '90s, the domain was owned by C•ATS Software, a company describing itself as "The Leader in Strategic Risk Management". By 2005, the site's new owners described it as "your online source for Cat information and resources", but the site appeared to contain no original content. The domain was next purchased in 2015. For eight years, it lie dormant, waiting for the right buyer to come along. Cliverse Media, the owner of what was then called All About Cats, recognized a unique opportunity.
“The transition to Cats.com reflects our commitment to being the web’s most extensive and trustworthy source of cat knowledge,” said Doron Wolffberg, founder of Cats.com. “There could not be a domain name better representative of our intentions for this community, and it’s a privilege to call it home.”
A Commitment to Reputable, Expert-Led Information
Originally called We’re All About Cats, the site was created in 2016 after founder Doron Wolffberg’s cat experienced a life-threatening bout of urinary tract disease. This experience launched him on a mission to educate himself on feline nutrition and care. Recognizing the need for more readily-available cat knowledge online, Wolffberg created the site to empower others to take better care of their cats. Since then, the site has undergone numerous changes, including domain name moves. However, none have been quite as significant as the move to Cats.com.
What to Expect from Cats.com
Along with the domain name transition, Cats.com has redesigned the website, making it easier to explore top guides and find the answers to cat care questions. The site's editorial team, composed of experienced veterinarians, behaviorists, and cat care specialists, ensures that all content is evidence-based, accurate, and up-to-date. From reviewing cat products to offering practical advice for behavioral challenges, Cats.com strives to empower cat owners with the knowledge they need to give their cats the best. In addition to the articles on the website, Cats.com offers educational and entertaining content on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
About Cats.com:
Since 2016, Cats.com has been on a mission to help people give their cats better lives. A team of veterinarians, cat behaviorists, and other experts work to create best-in-class content educating cat owners on everything they need to give their cats the best.
