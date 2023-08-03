Pontiac Counts: Centralizes Community’s Key Education Metrics
Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership Launches Cradle to Career Readiness Data to Help Community with Evidence-Based Decisions
To create sustainable change, however, we need to set a baseline and track how the work we’re doing is showing up in these key metrics.”PONTIAC, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership (PCIP), which functions as a community convener, just launched centralized Cradle to Career Readiness metrics for its data hub, Pontiac Counts!
— Dr. Samino Scott, Executive Director of PCIP
The organization identified key performance indicators such as Early Grade Reading, Middle School Math, High School Graduation, and Post-Secondary Education rates, which it is collecting from several disparate public sources and sharing via an easily-accessible dashboard.
“I think we all have a gut instinct and general understanding of where we, as a community, may be excelling or falling behind when it comes to career readiness in Pontiac,” notes Dr. Samino Scott, Executive Director of PCIP. “To create sustainable change, however, we need to set a baseline and track how the work we’re doing is showing up in these key metrics. Only then can we be assured that we’re creating a positive change in terms of our community’s educational and professional opportunities.”
Rooted in the guiding principles outlined by the national organization StriveTogether, PCIP is working across community organizations to promote an evidence-based decision making model that will improve collaboration amongst civic, nonprofit, and community organizers.
“There is a lot of love for Pontiac and every day we work with people who are really committed to making our city a better place to live,” shares Cal Talley, PCIP’s Data Hub Director. “As an organization, our focus is to facilitate change, and one of the ways that we can do that is by creating and maintaining Pontiac Counts! We hope that tracking all of these metrics in one place will make it easy for all of our partners to use data as a core element of their program development.”
The Pontiac Counts! Data Hub currently shares general community demographics as well as the newly launched Cradle to Career Readiness metrics. The team plans to identify and share data related to Thriving Neighborhoods later this year.
Learn more and check out Pontiac Counts! by visiting https://pontiaccollectiveimpact.org/pontiac-counts/
About the Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership
Founded in 2020, the Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership convenes a diverse set of residents, stakeholders, organizations, and leaders focused on improving our community’s quality of life by addressing the most pressing issues that we face. Through the Collective Impact framework, the organization collaborates with community partners on its primary outcomes, Cradle to Career Readiness and Thriving Neighborhoods. Learn more by visiting pontiaccollectiveimpact.org
Anisha Hannah
Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership
