ID-REDACT® Goes Live on www.datasafeguard.ai

ID-REDACT@ helps businesses keep their customers' information protected, allows them to conduct their business without worrying about data privacy fines.” — Sudhir Sahu

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Safeguard Inc., a global award-winning leader in data privacy solutions released its flagship product ~ ID-REDACT®, on Microsoft Azure platform to serve small to medium sized businesses as well as individual customers. ID-REDACT® helps redact personally identifiable information (PII) to empower businesses and individuals protect their customers' identities by redacting from real time, historical and individual environments.

The eCommerce channel product offering is now live on our website ~ https://www.datasafeguard.ai/storefront.

"We are excited to offer this new service to our customers," said Sudhir Sahu, CEO of Data Safeguard Inc.

ID-REDACT@ is easy to use, supports global enterprise, small to medium businesses as well as individual and can be integrated into any online payment system. Simply upload your documents on to ID-REDACT® and appreciate the power Artificial Intelligence automatically redact all PII data elements from your documents.

"We are committed to protecting our customers' personally identifiable information and this is just one more way we are doing that," said Sudhir Sahu. "ID-REDACT® is an important part of our overall Data Privacy compliance solution strategy."

For more information about ID-REDACT®, please visit us at www.datasafeguard.ai