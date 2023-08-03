Keep PEI clean and litter free

CANADA, August 3 - Island residents and visitors are being reminded to properly dispose of garbage and keep Prince Edward Island beautiful, clean and litter free, as part of a new campaign.

Prince Edward Island is known worldwide for its natural beauty, but litter can damage our ecosystems, endanger wildlife and pollute waterways.

“We all have a responsibility and a role to play in keeping our Island litter free and the environment healthy. It’s easy to properly dispose of trash so our communities, highways, and beaches stay clean. Together, we can preserve the beauty of PEI and safeguard our natural environment for future generations.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

The Roadside Litter Survey published in 2022 found that tobacco and cannabis litter make up 29.2% of the total litter found across Prince Edward Island, followed by paper or plastic drinking cups (24.6%), and paper materials such as receipts and napkins (7.3%).

Under P.E.I.'s Environmental Protection Act, individuals can be fined $200 to $10,000 for littering. Corporations may face larger fines.

Reducing litter will require a collaborative effort between government, community members, businesses, residents, and visitors. People will soon start to notice signs on highways, beaches and in public spaces urging everyone to respect PEI and to ‘Keep it clean.’

Island Waste Management Corporation is a partner in the effort and is reminding everyone to properly dispose of trash according to Waste Watch sorting guidelines.

“Keeping litter out of ditches and waterways preserves and protects our beautiful Island, and properly sorting the waste we generate helps to ensure a healthier future for all,” said Karen MacDonald, CEO of Island Waste Management Corporation. “IWMC is encouraging Islanders and visitors to download our sorting app, Recycle Coach, or use the interactive sorting guide to assist in proper sorting.”

The provincial government is encouraging everyone to refrain from littering and to pick up litter from parks, beaches, streets, and other public areas.

