Open house on Hillsborough Park development

CANADA, August 3 - Islanders are invited to an open house to learn more on the PEI Housing Corporation’s plans for development of its 85-acre Hillsborough Park property.

A community visioning workshop was held in August 2022. Based on that workshop, concept renderings have been created. Residents can learn more and share their feedback on Thursday, August 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Carrefour de l'Isle-Saint-Jean (5 Acadian Drive, Charlottetown).

Media contact:
April Gallant
Department of Housing, Land and Communities
902-314-2753
aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

 

