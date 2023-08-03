Aldean Fans "On Fire" for Jack Tasty's "Take The Country"
Yes, Take The Country - sit's well with Merica'
"I'm Loving this Aldean Controversy, It's just what a little guy like me needs. News is News - when your trying to get noticed this damn sure helps!”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Aldean Fans "on Fire" for Jack Tasty's New Single - "Take The Country"
— Jack Tasty
Jack Tasty is on a promo run and his fans are loving it! His latest single, "Take the Country," is a hit with Jason Aldean fans.
"I'm so excited for this single," said one fan. "I've been a fan of Jack Tasty for a while, and this song is just what I needed."
"Take the Country" is the third single from Jack Tasty, and it's clear that he's not slowing down anytime soon. With 43 songs already lined up, Tasty is on a roll.
"The more I write, the more ideas come to me," he said. "Songs are everywhere. It's a beautiful place I'm in right now."
Fans can't wait to see what Tasty comes up with next. In the meantime, they'll be jamming out to "Take the Country" on repeat.
