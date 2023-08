Aldean Fans "On Fire" for Jack Tasty's "Take The Country"

Single Cover

Yes, Take The Country - sit's well with Merica'

"I'm Loving this Aldean Controversy, It's just what a little guy like me needs. News is News - when your trying to get noticed this damn sure helps!” — Jack Tasty

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Aldean Fans "on Fire" for Jack Tasty 's New Single - " Take The Country Jack Tasty is on a promo run and his fans are loving it! His latest single, "Take the Country," is a hit with Jason Aldean fans."I'm so excited for this single," said one fan. "I've been a fan of Jack Tasty for a while, and this song is just what I needed.""Take the Country" is the third single from Jack Tasty, and it's clear that he's not slowing down anytime soon. With 43 songs already lined up, Tasty is on a roll."The more I write, the more ideas come to me," he said. "Songs are everywhere. It's a beautiful place I'm in right now."Fans can't wait to see what Tasty comes up with next. In the meantime, they'll be jamming out to "Take the Country" on repeat.