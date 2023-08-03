Submit Release
Aldean Fans "On Fire" for Jack Tasty's "Take The Country"

Country Rock Artist - Jack Tasty

Single Cover

Yes, Take The Country - sit's well with Merica'

"I'm Loving this Aldean Controversy, It's just what a little guy like me needs. News is News - when your trying to get noticed this damn sure helps!”
— Jack Tasty
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Aldean Fans "on Fire" for Jack Tasty's New Single - "Take The Country"

Jack Tasty is on a promo run and his fans are loving it! His latest single, "Take the Country," is a hit with Jason Aldean fans.

"I'm so excited for this single," said one fan. "I've been a fan of Jack Tasty for a while, and this song is just what I needed."

"Take the Country" is the third single from Jack Tasty, and it's clear that he's not slowing down anytime soon. With 43 songs already lined up, Tasty is on a roll.

"The more I write, the more ideas come to me," he said. "Songs are everywhere. It's a beautiful place I'm in right now."

Fans can't wait to see what Tasty comes up with next. In the meantime, they'll be jamming out to "Take the Country" on repeat.

You just read:

