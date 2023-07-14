Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,652 in the last 365 days.

Jack Tasty's New Single "LOOK MY WAY-Featuring Chaz Marie"

Look My Way w/ Jack and Chaz

Look My Way - Featuring Chaz Marie

Country Rock Artist

Jack Tasty - Country Rock Artist

Chaz Marie- Singer

Look My Way - Featuring Chaz Marie

Powerful Duet from JACK TASTY - "LOOK MY WAY-Featuring Chaz Marie"

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The song is a soulful and upbeat track that showcases Jack Tasty’s signature sound. With its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Look My Way” is sure to be a hit with fans of all ages.
The song was written and produced by lead singer Jack Tasty. It was recorded at the Famous “Audio Dallas Recording Studio”. For 40 years at Audio Dallas, owner Paul Osborn has recorded and mixed Gold and Platinum, Grammy-nominated projects. It was here, Willie Nelson’s iconic album Red Headed Stranger including the song "Blue Eyes Cryin' In The Rain" was recorded.
“I wanted to create something that was both fun and meaningful,” says Jack Tasty. “I think I’ve achieved that with “Look My Way’’ Featuring Chaz Marie. Anybody who has ever seen Chaz Marie live knows she’s the real deal. Her voice is a fusion of her musical influences in country, blues, R&B and rock and roll.
Jack has been hard at work in the studio over the past few months and is thrilled to finally share his latest music with the world. “I can’t wait for my Music Family to hear what I’ve been working on and download this song,” says Jack Tasty. “I’m really proud of this song, and I hope everyone loves it as much as we do.”
“Look My Way” featuring Chaz Marie will be available on all major streaming platforms.

Jack Tasty
Jack Tasty LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Jack Tasty's New Single "LOOK MY WAY-Featuring Chaz Marie"

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more