Jack Tasty's New Single "LOOK MY WAY-Featuring Chaz Marie"
Powerful Duet from JACK TASTY - "LOOK MY WAY-Featuring Chaz Marie"DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The song is a soulful and upbeat track that showcases Jack Tasty’s signature sound. With its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Look My Way” is sure to be a hit with fans of all ages.
The song was written and produced by lead singer Jack Tasty. It was recorded at the Famous “Audio Dallas Recording Studio”. For 40 years at Audio Dallas, owner Paul Osborn has recorded and mixed Gold and Platinum, Grammy-nominated projects. It was here, Willie Nelson’s iconic album Red Headed Stranger including the song "Blue Eyes Cryin' In The Rain" was recorded.
“I wanted to create something that was both fun and meaningful,” says Jack Tasty. “I think I’ve achieved that with “Look My Way’’ Featuring Chaz Marie. Anybody who has ever seen Chaz Marie live knows she’s the real deal. Her voice is a fusion of her musical influences in country, blues, R&B and rock and roll.
Jack has been hard at work in the studio over the past few months and is thrilled to finally share his latest music with the world. “I can’t wait for my Music Family to hear what I’ve been working on and download this song,” says Jack Tasty. “I’m really proud of this song, and I hope everyone loves it as much as we do.”
“Look My Way” featuring Chaz Marie will be available on all major streaming platforms.
