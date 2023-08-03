Tax Free Weekend Starts Tomorrow! Learn What Qualifies and Tips to Remember.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Summer is coming to an end and the school year is just around the corner. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) wants to make sure you get your money’s worth as you are buying school supplies. Tax free weekend is August 4-6, 2023 and is a great time to buy school essentials while saving 6%. SCDCA encourages consumers to go into the shopping weekend with a plan involving these tips:

Be on-guard as you shop online. Remember that eligible items are still tax-free if you shop​ online!​ It is convenient but there are plenty of scammers surfing the web waiting for you to let your guard down. SCDCA released a Cybersecurity Basics flyer that helps consumers safely use digital devices and the internet.

Decide your payment method. When shopping in a store, pay with cash if you have trouble sticking to a budget. If you prefer shopping online, a credit card offers more consumer fraud protections than a debit card. Some credit card companies now offer virtual credit card numbers that are one-time use, adding another layer of security as you shop online.

Review financial statements. The more often you use your credit and debit cards while shopping, the more opportunities for a thief to intercept your information. Read your financial statements during the tax-free weekend and beyond, ensuring there are no errors or fraudulent charges. If there are, dispute them immediately.

Know the return policy. Review return and exchange policies so you know before you go. Don't see it in store? Ask, especially if you are purchasing items that often have a restocking fee, like computers.

Make a list and stick to it. Review the Department of Revenue's (SCDOR) website for a general list of items that are tax exempt as well as ones that are not. A list will help save time and avoid impulse buying and overspending. For more tips on shopping and overspending, read SCDCA's Shopping spotlight.

For more consumer tips, or to get assistance if you find suspicious charges or errors on your accounts, visit consumer.sc.gov or call SCDCA toll-free in SC at 1 (800) 922-1594.