New York Real Estate Firm Opens Investment Division with a Remarkable $1 Billion Success Story
PreReal™ Prendamano Real Estate known for its unwavering commitment to excellence, is thrilled to unveil new investment division, PreReal™ Investments.
— Co-Founder and CEO James Prendamano.
Nestled in the captivating landscapes of Sierra County, New Mexico, PreReal™ Investments will operate on the pillars of empathy, resourcefulness, and respect for the land's intrinsic beauty and significance. We recognize the profound importance of honoring the region's heritage while embarking on a journey towards a flourishing future for investors, small businesses, and families alike.
Key Tenets of Our Investment Division:
1. Zero Debt Financing: PreReal™ Investments proudly adopts a unique approach to finance, rooted in fiscal prudence and sustainability. By embracing zero debt financing, we strive to fortify our commitment to long-term value creation and minimize financial burdens, ultimately fostering a more resilient investment landscape.
2. Empowering Growth: Through a meticulously curated portfolio of investment opportunities, we endeavor to empower investors, small businesses, and families with the means to thrive within Sierra County. By selecting ventures that complement the region's natural resources and support local economic growth, we aim to foster a prosperous and inclusive community.
3. Preserving Heritage: As we embark on this transformative endeavor, we pledge to work in tandem with local stakeholders, cultural custodians, and environmental experts to ensure that each venture respects and preserves the historical significance and natural land uses that make Sierra County a cherished gem.
Sierra County's unparalleled allure, spanning from its awe-inspiring landscapes to its vibrant cultural tapestry, has captivated the hearts of generations. PreReal™ Investments seeks to build upon this foundation, nurturing a brighter tomorrow that pays homage to the past while embracing the possibilities of the future.
“We have made a career out of staying ahead of the trends. We are focused on sourcing affordable and responsible assets in emerging markets. Our 50 years’ experience in this changing market, allows us to unlock both the seen and unseen value of our real estate assets,” says Co-Founder and CEO James Prendamano.
“As a seasoned investor with a long-standing commitment to fostering growth in communities, I firmly believe that true success is in the positive impact we create.” Co-Founder, David Berman.
PreReal™ Prendamano Real Estate is honored to embark on this journey of growth for the agency and to celebrate its new investment division, PreReal™ Investments. As partners in progress, we are committed to fostering an environment that thrives on mutual respect, collaboration, and shared aspirations for a prosperous future.
To learn more about PreReal™ Investments and the remarkable opportunities it presents, please visit https://prerealinvestments.com/.
ABOUT PREREAL™ INVESTMENTS
Our goal is to discover and revitalize underperforming assets in emerging markets. We believe that every property has untapped potential, and by utilizing time-tested methods, innovative technology, and advanced marketing strategies, we can bring these properties to life. Our vision is to establish a model that demonstrates how exceptional elements can lead to sustainable growth. By leveraging marketing, constituent sentiment, and both public and private investment, we can deliver a high quality of life.
