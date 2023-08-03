Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue on Interstate 24 in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers traveling on I-24 near the US-27 split in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming concrete repair activities that will have an impact on traffic over the next fifteen weekends (excluding holidays).

On Friday evening, August 4, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET until no later than Monday morning, August 7, 2023, at 6:00 am ET, I-24 West from the US-27 North on-ramp (Exit 178) to the I-24 West on-ramp from US-27 South will be reduced to one (outside) lane. In addition, the Williams Street on-ramp to I-24 West will be closed. Traffic will access I-24 West via the US-27 South on-ramp. Traffic on I-24 East will not be impacted by the work.

This extended lane closure allows the contractor to work continuously to expedite project delivery, minimize the overall length of time traffic is impacted, and provide safer conditions for drivers and crews working in the area. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times. Open lanes will be striped accordingly. Traffic control will be in place and signage will be posted guiding drivers through the closure.

There will be significant queuing and delays as a result of this work. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this time. This work is weather dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

