NOW HIRING: Intelligence Analyst 1

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:

INTELLIGENCE ANALYST 1

Aviation Unit

TBI Headquarters

Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties: Responsible for providing analytical support to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies statewide and nationwide, in response to requests for aviation assistance. Specifically, this position provides analytical aid to TBI Aviation flight crews as well as other law enforcement agencies that require Intelligence, Surveillance, or Reconnaissance support from the TBI Aviation Unit. This position is required to respond around the clock with TBI aircrews to provide analytical assistance as it pertains to search and rescue operations. Responsible for analyzing, dissemination and storage of Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance photo and video evidence. Quarterly reports for TBI management must be prepared and reviewed for accuracy, and the number of UAS flights must be reported to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) monthly due to Federally mandated reporting requirements.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying experience in one or a combination of the following: 1) developing Intelligence products for homeland security, the military, and/or law enforcement agencies, 2) performing forensic financial examinations or 3) criminal investigations work may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of four years (e.g., experience equivalent to one year of full-time work in one or a combination of the above listed areas may substitute for one year of the required education).

Monthly Salary: $4,450 – $6,658

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Apply on Job Opening 48640 on the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr.. This position will be posted August 3, 2023 – August 9, 2023 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.