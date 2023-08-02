580 Pitch Competition Selects First Winner

On July 13th, Great Plains Technology Center BDC hosted the first 580 Pitch Competition at the campus auditorium with guests including local entrepreneurs, community leaders and residents. After announcing the start of the 580 pitch competition in May, selected finalists worked to prepare and perfect their final pitches for the big day to win the top finalist prize of 10K. Through the GPTC resources and support of industry professionals, finalists received pitch training from Crafting A Compelling Business story to Handling Questions & Objections.

Major sponsors of the event were also in attendance: Platinum Title Sponsor, Liberty National Bank. Gold Level Sponsors, Red River Science & Technology LLC, Mayor Stan Booker, Hillary Communications and Linda & Larry Neal. Silver Level Sponsors, Arvest Bank and Cameron University. Insight Commercial Real Estate Brokerage LLC. Bronze Level Sponsors, Hilton Garden Inn, Gill’s Waste Oil, Inn Habit, and Kristal Miller.

The four finalists of the 580 Competition were The Perfect Brew, Honeycutt Culinary Concepts, Anabela’s Scents and Okie Bin Blasters. Each of the finalists met the pitch competition qualifications, including actively running their business in the Comanche County area. Of the four finalists, Honeycutt Culinary Concepts was selected as the 2023 580 Pitch Competition winner. The winner not only received 10K to support their business operations, but they also received exclusive resources that can help them to scale their business efforts.

The Great Plains Technology Center BDC thanks the 580 Pitch Competition sponsors, committee members and volunteers for making the event possible.

For more information about the 580 Pitch completion, please visit https://www.greatplains.edu/business-services/580.

About Great Plains Technology Center Business Development

Great Plains Technology Center – Business Development is a comprehensive business assistance program that helps start-up and early-stage businesses with the goal of improving their chances to grow into healthy, sustainable, and self-sufficient companies.