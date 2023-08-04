Howard County, MD, Improves Financial Transparency and Engagement With the Community Using OpenGov
Howard County was looking for a platform that could improve its data management capabilities. OpenGov was the solution.MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Howard County, Maryland was on the hunt for a new software system that could address its need for improved transparency and enhanced data management. After exhaustive research, it chose OpenGov, a trusted partner in the field that is recognized for its cloud software solutions made for local government.
Howard County has struggled with the insufficient data management provided by its outdated legacy system. In its search, the County sought a system that could provide timely information and enhance constituent communication. OpenGov Reporting & Transparency emerged as the perfect fit, providing a flexible, scalable solution that the team could grow with over time, starting with ARPA management communication.
As Howard County prepares to implement OpenGov Reporting & Transparency, staff are excited for the transformation in processes the software will enable. The County expects a significant improvement in the timeliness of data availability, providing constituents with up-to-date insights. Additionally, by streamlining communication, the County hopes to create a more engaged community, paving the way for improved financial transparency and more dynamic interaction with constituents.
Howard County, MD, joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
