The Ecom Cooperative Joins Prosper Show for Prosper+ in New York City
Exclusive Think Tank format event to occur in conjunction with NY Now, The Ecom Cooperative (TECO) to help moderate.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ecom Cooperative (TECO), an organization dedicated to helping ecommerce professionals and sellers succeed, is excited to announce their participation in the Prosper+ event to occur on August 16, 2023 at Javits Center in New York City
Prosper Show, the premiere conference for the Amazon industry and marketplace sellers, takes place annually in Las Vegas in the Spring. Show Organizers have now created additional opportunities for e-commerce professionals to network and grow with Prosper+. This unique, one-day event will offer Think Tank Workshops designed to facilitate conversation and learning for groups of experienced Amazon sellers.
“It’s exciting to bring Prosper to NYC again, after the success of our last Think Tank on the Road in 2022 in partnership with TECO,” says Christine Corkran, Conference Manager for Prosper Show. “By creating deliberate, targeted, and collaborative events, Prosper Show establishes a strong feedback loop on pain points e-commerce brands and sellers are facing, which will enhance the annual show in March.”
TECO, based in the NYC Metro Area, has a robust network of e-commerce professionals, and will participate in the Think Tank sessions at Prosper+.
The founders of TECO, along with leading service providers who are part of the organization, have expressed a great deal of excitement about this event.
“We embrace the chance to talk to Amazon and marketplace sellers about the real challenges they are facing, and to help offer solutions,” says Eytan Weiner, TECO member, CEO of GETIDA, and one of the original founders of the Prosper Show. “We attend Prosper Show every year, and we support the idea of continuing the industry empowerment of Prosper Show all year long.”
TECO was founded in 2020 as a business growth community for e-commerce sellers and solution providers to connect, solve problems, and engage - through live events, virtual masterminds, high-ticket giveaway extravaganzas, and other industry functions. TECO is free to join for e-commerce sellers and brand owners. As the TECO community grows with this ever-changing industry environment, it continues to expand its overall value to the ecommerce space.
For additional inquiries, please contact:
David Dayon
Email: david@theecomcooperative.com
David Dayon
The Ecom Cooperative
