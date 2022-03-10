Elevate Brands Joins The Ecom Cooperative
Brand building powerhouse hopes to help more brands become successful with educational content, in-person events, and more.EATONTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ecom Cooperative, an organization dedicated to helping ecommerce professionals and sellers succeed, welcomes Elevate Brands as a member for 2022.
Elevate Brands collaborates with sellers and owners to build an exit strategy that is beneficial for all. The Austin, TX based company purchases consumer-driven brands and helps scale them to their full potential. Elevate currently boasts a robust portfolio of over 30 brands.
The company has also recently announced its first-of-its-kind solution to allow Amazon marketplace sellers that want to exit to receive their payout in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies via it’s Cash or Coin program.
TJ Hyland, Director of Global Partnerships for Elevate Brands, says, “We are honored to join TECO alongside leaders of the Amazon seller community. We look forward to collaborating with this high-level network to learn, share, and continue to improve the industry.”
Sellers will learn what it takes to scale a brand to success and what Elevate looks for before acquiring a brand.
Jason Hanan, TECO Founder, Co-Creator of AZSellerKIt and CEO at MMX Distribution Services says, “Elevate Brands is a wonderful addition to TECO. Their extensive knowledge about brand performance and scaling will be invaluable to our members.”
The Ecom Cooperative (TECO) was founded in 2020 as a community for ecommerce sellers and solution providers to connect, solve problems, and engage - through high-ticket giveaway events, virtual events, in-person meetups and other industry events. TECO is free to join for ecommerce sellers and brand owners. As the TECO community grows with sellers and solution providers joining it, it continues to expand the overall value to the ecommerce community.
Elevate Brands is a digitally focused global consumer products company established via Amazon Marketplace acquisitions and private label launches. With headquarters in Austin and New York, Elevate has a team of more than 200 industry leading ecommerce experts located throughout the world. Elevate has raised more than $370m from leading global institutional investors, is a top 100 seller on Amazon and has a portfolio of 32 private label brands. Learn more at https://www.elevatebrands.com.
