PWT Launches New Website to Support The EWP Industry

BURLINGTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PWT, a leader in the EWP space, is proud to announce the launch of its new website. This new website is designed with ease and convenience in mind, making it easier for customers to find product and usage information for PWT's EWP offerings. With this launch, PWT has reaffirmed its commitment to the industry and made it easier for customers to access information.

The new PWTEWP.COM website includes easy navigation, comprehensive product information, access to customer support programs, detailed installation instructions and more. The site also has a very user-friendly and detailed map of distributors throughout North America and is formatted to be easily accessible through mobile devices, being that the primary users of the site are out in the working construction industry.

Jim Enright, PWT CEO and President, "We are thrilled to be launching our new website. This site was created with our customers in mind and provides a good user experience and an interesting look and feel to the EWP space. We are confident this will be a great resource for our current and potential customers."

"Our goal was to have a strong presence with our website that matches our new branding and strong distribution tools. We believe that we have achieved this goal with the design of this site, and we are looking forward to hearing feedback from our customers on how we can continue improving their experience when using it," says Duane Smith, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development.

The launch of the new website marks another exciting evolution for PWT as it continues its mission of providing quality products and services within the EWP space. As always, PWT looks forward to continuing its commitment to helping customers achieve their goals through innovative solutions tailored specifically for their needs.

For more information about PWT's refreshed website or product lineup, visit www.pwtewp.com.