HR for Health and Shared Practices Announce Groundbreaking Alliance in Strategic HR Services

The #1 and ONLY HR software dedicated to helping medical and dental practices stay compliant all while improving employee performance. Shared Practices collaborates with Students, Pre-Owners, Owners, Office Managers and many others in the dental space to produce meaningful results that bring value and happiness to everyone it touches.

We are excited to join forces with HR for Health and enhance our member benefits to an unprecedented level.” — Suzanne Rassy, Director of Client Services at Shared Practices

SAN RAMON, CA, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HR for Health, a leading provider of comprehensive HR solutions for healthcare professionals, is thrilled to announce a momentous strategic alliance with Shared Practices, the leading coaching company for dentists and pre-owners. This innovative collaboration marks a "first of its kind" initiative, ensuring Shared Practices members receive unparalleled HR support and services, further solidifying their commitment to excellence in member benefits.

HR for Health has been selected as the exclusive HR partner by Shared Practices, underscoring the trust and confidence in HR for Health's expertise and dedication to meeting the unique HR needs of healthcare professionals, particularly within the dental industry.

Shared Practices, renowned for delivering top-tier resources to its members, has taken a pioneering step in enhancing member benefits by integrating HR for Health services seamlessly into its membership offerings. Shared Practices coaching members will now gain automatic access to HR for Health's comprehensive HR solutions, without any additional cost.

"This partnership is a testament to Shared Practice’s commitment to providing the best services to their members," said Jill Hasselmann, SVP of Strategic Partnerships for HR for Health. "By including HR for Health's services in their membership, Shared Practices is demonstrating their dedication to ensuring their members are not only protected and compliant but also empowered to thrive in their dental practices."

HR for Health offers a wide range of specialized HR services tailored to the healthcare sector, addressing the unique challenges that dental professionals face in managing their HR needs. These services include employee onboarding, compliance management, HR consulting, staff training, performance management, and much more. By having access to HR for Health's expertise, Shared Practices members can focus on providing exceptional patient care and on growing their practices, while maintaining a productive and compliant work environment.

"We are excited to join forces with HR for Health and enhance our member benefits to an unprecedented level," said Suzanne Rassy, Director of Client Services at Shared Practices. "Our alliance with HR for Health will undoubtedly empower our members to navigate the complexities of HR management efficiently, allowing them to concentrate on all the other areas that dentalpreneurs must focus on.”

This alliance will enable Shared Practices members to streamline their HR processes, enhance workplace culture, mitigate potential risks, and ultimately contribute to the long-term success of their dental practices.

For more information about HR for Health and its range of HR solutions, visit www.hrforhealth.com. To learn more about Shared Practices and its mission to help dentists grow their business in a profitable, simple, and sustainable way visit www.sharedpractices.com.

About HR for Health:

HR for Health is a leading provider of comprehensive HR solutions designed specifically for healthcare professionals. With a deep understanding of the healthcare industry's intricacies, HR for Health helps practitioners manage their HR needs effectively, allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional patient care.

About Shared Practices:

Shared Practices is a coaching company with the goal of guiding dentists and dental teams in the pursuit of their ideal practice by offering expert advice, resources, and a supportive community. Through its range of services, Shared Practices strives to equip dental professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in their practice and achieve professional and personal fulfillment.