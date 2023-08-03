Raja Kodipaka at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Completes Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) Agent Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is thrilled to announce that Raja Kodipaka has successfully achieved the prestigious Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) agent certification. This groundbreaking certification sets Raja apart as an industry expert, equipped with specialized knowledge to offer an unparalleled real estate experience to clients.
The Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) program offers a host of benefits that ensure a seamless and profitable home selling process for both sellers and buyers. Here are some of the exclusive advantages that come with working with a CPO agent:
Certified Pre-Owned Home™: Sellers can showcase their homes as Certified Pre-Owned, which significantly increases their market value and attracts more potential buyers. CPO homes sell faster, for higher prices, and with less hassle for everyone involved.
Prelisting Home Inspection: Prior to listing, every CPO home undergoes a comprehensive inspection conducted by certified professionals. Sellers receive a detailed report, allowing them to address any issues before going to market. This proactive approach avoids surprises that could cause delays or jeopardize the transaction.
Prelisting Termite Inspection: Alongside the general inspection, CPO agents arrange for a thorough termite inspection. This ensures that the property is free from termites or any structural damage caused by these pests.
Seller Warranty: Sellers receive the added peace of mind of a Home Warranty while their property is on the market. This protects against unforeseen issues that may arise during the selling process.
Buyer Warranty: Buyers of CPO homes benefit from a Home Warranty that covers their property for 13 months after closing. This provides additional security and reassurance for their investment.
Buy Back Guarantee: The CPO program includes an exclusive 24-month buy-back guarantee for buyers. If the buyer is not satisfied with their CPO home purchase, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty will either buy it back or sell it for free†, offering unparalleled peace of mind and value.
High Definition 360° Interactive Matterport 3D Tour: CPO homes receive top-of-the-line marketing exposure, including a captivating virtual tour showcased on MLS, YouTube, Google, Zillow, Realtor.com, and over 3,000 syndicated websites. This immersive experience enables potential buyers to explore every corner of the property from the comfort of their own home.
Professional HDR Photography and Virtual Home Staging: CPO homes benefit from professional-quality HDR photography and virtual staging. These visually striking images are strategically placed on MLS, Google, Zillow.com, Realtor.com, and numerous syndicated websites to attract maximum attention.
Exclusive Seller App: Sellers gain access to a personalized app that provides real-time feedback from showings and agent previews. Get an insider's view of how prospects perceive your home, along with valuable insights from agents who have toured the property.
Up Front Title Search: With a CPO agent, sellers have the advantage of an up-front title search. This preliminary search reveals any recorded liens, violations, mortgages, or title issues, allowing sellers to address them in advance and ensure a smooth transaction.
Concierge Service: Sellers can enhance their homes now and defer payment until closing. This pay-at-closing home improvement solution results in an average sale price increase of 28% and reduces project times by 50%.
Certified Leak-Free Roof: CPO agents ensure that your home's roof is in optimal condition. Licensed professionals conduct a thorough inspection, providing an estimate for any necessary repairs. Upon completion, a certification is issued, assuring buyers of a leak-free roof.
Additionally, both buyers and sellers benefit from a free appraisal report. Buyers purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ will receive a free appraisal report from our selected three lenders of choice. Sellers will also be offered a free appraisal report for their next home purchase. Furthermore, our selected lenders will certify buyer's offers to ensure loan approval and prevent cancellations due to qualification issues.
Raja Kodipaka's completion of the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) agent certification solidifies Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's commitment to delivering exceptional service and maximizing the value of every real estate transaction. With Raja's expertise and the exclusive benefits of the CPO program, clients can expect an unparalleled experience that simplifies the buying and selling process.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate agency committed to providing innovative solutions and exceptional service to clients. With a focus on delivering results, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty empowers buyers and sellers with the resources and expertise needed to achieve their real estate goals.
Raja Kodipaka's completion of the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) agent certification solidifies Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's commitment to delivering exceptional service and maximizing the value of every real estate transaction. With Raja's expertise and the exclusive benefits of the CPO program, clients can expect an unparalleled experience that simplifies the buying and selling process.
