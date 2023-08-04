Experience Excellence in Orthopaedic Care: Kayal Orthopaedic Center Awarded Once Again As 2023 NJ Top Docs Practice

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and once again approved Dr. Robert A. Kayal and his expert team of physicians at Kayal Orthopaedic Center for 2023.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, August 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Kayal Orthopaedic Center is home to an elite team of surgeons and specialists fully committed to skillful, restorative patient care. At the forefront of their respective fields, each physician and surgeon in this exceptional group delivers unparalleled comprehensive musculoskeletal orthopaedic care with specialists in the management of spine, shoulder, elbow, hand, wrist, hip, knee, foot, ankle, rheumatology, physical therapy, chiropractic, acupuncture and interventional pain management.With 16 office locations throughout northern New Jersey and New York, Robert A. Kayal, MD, FAAOS, FAAHKS and his highly skilled, trained and experienced team of health care providers offer patients the convenience of experiencing a comprehensive range of orthopaedic services. Their commitment to ensuring consistency and top-notch care when multiple orthopaedic-related services are required is what truly sets this team apart.The experts at Kayal Orthopaedic Center collaborate closely with one another to meet each patient's needs effectively, offering expertise in a wide array of specialties, including general orthopaedics, pain & spine, customized, patient-specific shoulder and ankle replacements, MAKO robotic-arm assisted hip and knee replacements, hip preservation & arthroscopy, ACL repair and reconstruction, podiatry, rheumatology, osteoporosis & bone density testing, orthobiologics & regenerative medicine, PRP & BMA, sports medicine & arthroscopy, laser therapy and much more.Patients can rest assured that their journey to recovery, rehabilitation, or managing chronic conditions is in the best possible hands under the umbrella of the Kayal Medical Group.Experience exceptional care and a compassionate approach at the Kayal Orthopaedic Center, where every patient's well-being is the practice's utmost priority.To learn more about the reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs at Kayal Orthopaedic Center, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/kayalorthopaedic/