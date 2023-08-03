Transforming & Innovating: Distinctive Schools Investment in South Side Education
Distinctive Schools named management organization for four more Chicago International Charter School (CICS) network campuses & expanding Art In Motion campus.
Our shared vision for the growth and development of all learners will create lasting change in the educational landscape and for students and families.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting development for the Chicago education landscape, Distinctive Schools has been named the school management organization for four additional Chicago International Charter School (CICS) network campuses. With the support from Chicago Public Schools, CICS announced that CICS Lloyd Bond, CICS Loomis, CICS Longwood Elementary, and CICS Longwood High School will join the Distinctive Schools network in the 2023-24 school year. Distinctive Schools, a non-profit, is now a network of ten open enrollment charter schools dedicated to creating diverse, joyful, welcoming communities rooted in social justice and rigorous learning. This growth deepens a strong existing partnership as Distinctive Schools also manages CICS Bucktown, CICS Irving Park, CICS Prairie, and CICS West Belden for the past 12 years. As part of the innovative CICS portfolio model, CICS partners with school management organizations to manage and lead the day to day school operations and employment, academic model, and school oversight. This unique and impactful school choice model provides families with access to a school that fits their needs and interests in a personalized way across the CICS portfolio and the city of Chicago.
This collaboration aims to redefine public education, elevating opportunities for students on the South Side of Chicago. "We’re thrilled to welcome these schools into the Distinctive Schools network, and to expand our collaboration with CICS. We are grateful for our continued partnership and commitment to doing great work together,” shared Scott Frauenheim, CEO of Distinctive Schools, "Our shared vision for the growth and development of all learners will create lasting change in the educational landscape and for students and families. Our focus on culture, equity, and innovation will continue to allow us to partner with our staff, students, families and communities to co-construct the most personalized learning experience.”
It is with great enthusiasm that we announce the appointment of Marcell Kirk, JoeAnn Nash, Melinda Jean-Baptiste and Dr. Maria Freeman, as the leaders of the schools.
"For 25 years, CICS has been committed to launching and operating schools with diverse academic models throughout the different neighborhoods we serve,” Kris Cheung, Chief Executive Officer for Chicago International Charter School shared, “We are confident that in our partnership with Distinctive Schools, we will see sustainable growth and improvement, and look forward to exceeding academic outcomes for the CICS Loomis, CICS Longwood, and CICS Lloyd Bond communities."
The expanded partnership with CICS coupled with the South Side development of a state of the art facility at Art In Motion Creative Arts School, also managed by Distinctive Schools, marks a significant investment for the Distinctive network on the South Side of Chicago. Principal of Art In Motion, Dion Steele is energized by the opportunities the new school year will bring, “I’m excited about the access our students have at Art In Motion — as an artist myself, I never really had the culture around me to encourage me to pursue those gifts or talents, but as principal, I am able to make that way for the students here.” The Art In Motion expansion, launching with the start of the 23-24 school year will bring over 110,000SF of innovative academic and arts space to the community.
Distinctive Schools' outstanding track record of success is evident in their work over the past 12 years. In partnership with families, Distinctive Schools intends to reclaim the educator narrative across the country, fostering collaboration between educators and families to further enhance academic outcomes, build strong culture and joyful school environments, and generate new opportunities for students. Their Community Hub model focuses on academic achievement, social emotional learning, joy, engagement, and respect, encouraging all learners to reach their full potential. There is still time to join the Distinctive Schools network for the 23-24 school year; interested educators looking to work with DS or families looking to enroll their students can learn more by visiting the Distinctive Schools website.
Members of the media and education community are invited to join Distinctive Schools in celebrating this partnership and investment in the South Side. If interested in an exclusive interview opportunity to gain insights into Distinctive Schools’ bold plans for the future of the network, or to join us at back to school events, please contact Molly Quinn.
About Distinctive Schools:
Distinctive Schools is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and accelerating the work of charter schools. The team includes passionate educators and determined leaders who innovate, trailblaze and collaboratively lead a public education transformation, as well as create diverse, joyful, welcoming communities rooted in social justice and rigorous learning. Distinctive Schools supports all learners to be engaged, curious and to achieve their full potential. To learn more, please visit http://distinctiveschools.org.
About Chicago International Charter School
Chicago International Charter School is a vibrant network of diverse Chicago charter schools that enable students to thrive every day, put them on a path to success in college and life, and empower entrepreneurial educators to pursue excellence through innovation. CICS is serving more than 7,400 students at 13 campuses across Chicago. To learn more, visit www.chicagointl.org.
About Art In Motion
Art in Motion (AIM) is a tuition free school of choice. Founded in 2019, AIM currently serves grades 7-10. The school cultivates a strong learning and working culture, and actively embeds artistic, cultural, linguistic, and social emotional learning supports throughout the instructional day. Strong relationships are at the foundation of the AIM model; each student meets regularly with a mentor. Art In Motion supports each child in becoming an engaged and curious learner, a confident self-advocate, and a creative problem-solver by setting high expectations and nurturing a positive culture that honors diversity, collaboration, and optimism through the arts.
