Alex and Michael Melen will Deliver Key Insights on AI-Powered SEO at the TES Affiliate Conferences 2023

Alex Melen and Michael Melen, co-founders of SmartSites, have been selected to share their exceptional expertise at the TES Affiliate Conferences in Prague.

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The TES Affiliate Conferences, having a robust history spanning over a decade, has earned its reputation as the primary platform for leading marketers and affiliates to connect, learn, and grow together. It has witnessed and spearheaded numerous transformations in the affiliate marketing landscape, from the rise of social media to the advent of new affiliate models.Michael Melen will take center stage on Tuesday, September 19th, with his engaging and timely presentation, "Dos and Don'ts for AI-Powered SEO ". Scheduled for 11:00 AM – 11:50 AM in the Vienna Room, Melen will delve into the paradigm-shifting role of AI in digital marketing and SEO. Drawing on his rich experience, he will guide attendees on the effective use of AI and caution against potential pitfalls in SEO strategy implementation. The talk promises to empower marketers to better navigate the AI-centric industry shake-up.Following Michael's lead, Alex Melen will enlighten attendees with his knowledge of the Google Search Generative Experience (SGE) in a session titled "Mastering SEO in the World of SGE & ChatGPT". The session will run from 12:00 PM – 12:50 PM in the Prague D Room. Alex will discuss the radical shift in Google's functionality due to its new generative AI, underscoring its implications on organic and paid search marketing. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights on how to leverage SGE for success in the ever-evolving realm of generative AI.TES Affiliate Conferences' ethos centers on continuous learning from the best, making these insightful talks an invaluable opportunity for attendees to update and refine their strategies. The event serves as a rich platform for networking, fostering connections between seasoned professionals and budding marketers, and sparking dialogues that could influence the future trajectory of affiliate marketing.To celebrate this highly engaging lineup, SmartSites has announced a special promotion for attendees: a 20% discount on tickets when using the coupon code: 20percentoffwithsmartsites.TES Affiliate Conferences' commitment to empowering the industry with high-value content and insights is amplified by the presence of industry veterans. This event serves as a rich platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and nurturing the future of affiliate marketing.TES Affiliate Conferences eagerly await the industry's passionate minds in Prague this September, offering an enriching experience filled with cutting-edge insights and invaluable networking opportunities.About the TES Affiliate ConferencesTES Affiliate Conferences gathers the brightest minds in the affiliate marketing industry, fostering a platform for insightful discussions and growth. For over a decade, it has been at the forefront of industry changes, providing a beacon of knowledge and network for all attendees. For more information, visit https://tesaffiliateconferences.com About SmartSitesFounded by Michael Melen and Alex Melen, SmartSites ( https://www.smartsites.com ) is a full-service online advertising agency that offers website design and development, SEO, and PPC marketing services. They have a diverse team of designers, developers, and strategists that span across the globe. Michael Melen currently serves as the Co-CEO and COO and is deeply involved in Search Engine Optimization and Online Marketing. He is also the founder of Backlink Build. Alex Melen is an Award-Winning Entrepreneur & Keynote Speaker, and founder of web hosting company T35 Hosting (founded 1997). Today, SmartSites manages over $100MM/year in advertising spend and has been featured in the Inc. 5000 for six consecutive years as one of the fastest growing digital agencies.Website: https://www.smartsites.com | Phone: 201-870-6000 | Email: contact@smartsites.com | Address: 45 Eisenhower Drive, Suite 520, Paramus, New Jersey 07652