Baker Concerts Presents Comedian Vic DiBitetto for a Hilarious Night at the Glastonbury Theater on March 02, 2024
Comedy Legend Vic DiBitetto Comes to Glastonbury Theater for a Night of Laughter, Get Your Tickets on ezEvent Now!GLASTONBURY, CT, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Baker Concerts presents comedian, Vic DiBitetto, for an evening of side-splitting laughter at the Glastonbury Theater in Glastonbury, CT on March 2, 2024.
With over 2 million social media followers, 1 billion digital and linear views worldwide, and regular appearances on SiriusXM radio, Vic DiBitetto is well-known in the world of comedy for his viral video characters like Uncle Vic's Garage, Tony Gaga, and That Guy, among others along with his satires of Yankee and Giant locker rooms and press conferences. His Bread and Milk video airs frequently worldwide on TV, radio, and news outlets every time it snows.
Vic is a cast member of the Amazon Prime TV series Gravesend and has co-headlined special event shows with comic legend Andrew "Dice" Clay. His new album, Working Class Zero, is currently on iTunes and Amazon, streaming on Pandora, and airing on SiriusXM radio.
"We are ecstatic to be bringing Vic DiBitetto to Glastonbury Theater," said a representative of Baker Concerts. "It's a privilege for us to be hosting one of the funniest comedians around. Vic's distinct brand of comedy will certainly be a hit with our audiences, and we look forward to a night of unprecedented entertainment."
Glastonbury Theater, located at 43 Naubuc Ave, Glastonbury, CT 06033, is a brand-new live event facility set in a historical building. Doors open at 6 pm, and the show starts at 7 pm.
Tickets are available for purchase now on ezEvent.com. Don't miss out on this incredible event!
