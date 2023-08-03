Global Temporary Power Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Temporary Power Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Temporary Power Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the temporary power market research. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the temporary power market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.5 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.8% through the forecast period.

The increasing construction activity is expected to propel the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest temporary power market share. Major temporary power market leaders include Aggreko PLC, Caterpillar Inc., APR Energy Inc., Ashtead Group PLC., Smart Energy Solutions, Speedy Hire, Cummins Inc., Hertz Corporation, Kohler, Bennett Engineering LLC, Altaaqa Global, ATCO Ltd., Power Electrics, Larson Electronics LLC.

Temporary Power Market Segments

1) By Fuel Type: Diesel, Gas, Other Fuel Types

2) By Power Rating: Less than 80 kW, 81 kW–280 kW, 281 kW–600 kW, Above 600 kW

3) By End User: Utilities, Oil And Gas, Mining, Construction, Manufacturing, Events and Hospitality, Other End Users

This type of power refers to the service built to provide electricity during construction or restoration operations. The primary purpose of this type of electricity is to ensure that the site continues operating even when no utility power is available. It is used in plants and buildings during building illumination, job-site trailers work, irrigation facilities, and to control other devices.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Temporary Power Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Temporary Power Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

