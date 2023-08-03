Datametica Solutions to Present on "How to Compare Cloud Offerings" at Google Cloud Next 2023
Datametica Solutions, a Google Cloud Partner, is delighted to announce its participation in Google Cloud Next 2023, scheduled from August 29 to August 31 at Moscone Center, San Francisco. The event provides an excellent platform for Datametica to share its expertise, engage with industry leaders, GSI partners, and potential customers, and showcase its innovative Google Cloud migration solutions and technologies.
The session on ‘How to Compare Cloud Offerings’ will be delivered by industry experts from Datametica and will delve into the critical factors organizations must consider when evaluating various cloud offerings. Attendees will gain valuable insights on making informed decisions to optimize and target their cloud investments and choose the most suitable cloud service for their business needs.
"Our session at Google Cloud Next 2023 will provide valuable guidance on comparing cloud offerings and making the fact-based choices for successful cloud adoption," says Dr. Phil Shelley, Co-founder & President of Datametica. "As a Google Cloud migration partner, Datametica is committed to empowering enterprises and GSI partners with seamless cloud migration and optimization solutions, helping them achieve their digital transformation goals."
In addition to the session, Datametica will be exhibiting at booth 1101 (in partnership with Onix) at Google Cloud Next 2023. GSI partners and customers are invited to visit the booth to learn more about Datametica's cloud migration solutions and technologies.
To register for Google Cloud Next 2023 and attend the session on "How to Compare Cloud Offerings," please visit the event website.
About Datametica Solutions
Datametica Solutions is a leading Google Cloud migration partner that empowers GSI’s and enterprises with state-of-the-art solutions for migrating their data warehouses, databases, ETL, and analytical workloads to the Google Cloud Platform. Leveraging automation and expertise, Datametica provides software and solutions that transform legacy and existing Cloud systems onto Google Cloud advanced analytics solutions. The company's cutting-edge technologies, including Eagle, Raven, and Pelican, enable fast, low-cost, low-risk data warehouse assessment, workload conversion, and data validation, ensuring a smooth and successful cloud migration journey.
