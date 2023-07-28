Datametica Launches Enhanced Pelican with Advanced Features and Tiered Pricing on GCP, Azure, and AWS Marketplaces
Datametica unveils AI-enabled features in their data validation product, Pelican, with tiered pricing. It's available on Google Cloud, Azure, & AWS Marketplaces
Pelican is a proven data validation technology, that now comes with advanced AI-capabilities, making it the most advanced data validator. Our new pricing makes it affordable for wide adoption.”HIGHLAND PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Datametica, a leading data modernization and cloud migration solution provider, added game-changing capabilities for its data validation technology, Pelican. Pelican has been simplifying data validation processes for years and has a proven track record. With its automated data validation capabilities, it has served hundreds of customers across various industries. The new Pelican is an enterprise-ready tool with significantly enhanced capabilities, and AI automation approaches that further advance data validation functions, all with simple deployment options at a low cost.
— Dr. Phil Shelley, Co-Founder and President of Datametica
The new Pelican has two modes of data validation: Litmus and Full mode. The enhanced Full mode of Pelican brings out all the mismatched cells in your data pipeline in a single iteration. Some of the new features that further automate the data validation process are:
- AI-powered automated data validation & reconciliation
- Lineage powered triaging
- Built-in encryption and security features
- Validation suite
- Built-in reporting suite
- CI/CD pipeline integration
- Role-based access management
- Enterprise ready tool
- Parallel data validation
- Zero coding requirement
- Validation without data movement
With significant feature updates, the new Pelican comes at a compelling price. Pelican is now available with flexible payment options on both subscription and license models. Check the new Pelican pricing right now!
Pelican - The Data Validator offers wide-ranging business and technology applications. Pelican reduces cost, time, and risk. It has applications in the following areas: Data migration and modernization testing, production monitoring through KPIs, regression testing, data availability, and disaster recovery testing, validation of backup and restore, validation of data replication, ETL/data integration validation, and MDM testing.
Pelican is available on leading cloud marketplaces, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure in a new tiered price and streamlined purchase and deployment options. You can reach us at sales.pelican@datametica.com for Pelican Marketplace offers.
