Leibniz Institute DSMZ certified as family-friendly for the fifth time

Since 2010, the Leibniz Institute DSMZ in Germany has been distinguished for its sustainable human resources policy

BRAUNSCHWEIG, LOWER SAXONY AREA, GERMANY, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH was once again awarded the audit berufundfamilie certificate on 13 June 2023. Dr Birte Abt, Deputy Equal Opportunities Officer of the DSMZ, accepted the award in the presence of the Federal Minister for Family Affairs, Lisa Paus, in Berlin. The DSMZ is one of a total of 323 German organisations to receive the award this year. The DSMZ has received the audit certificate since 2010, which is considered a quality seal for a sustainable corporate compatibility policy.

The audit is a strategic management tool for designing a sustainable human resources policy that is sensitive to family and life stages, and ensures that family awareness is embedded in the corporate culture. To guarantee the quality of the certificate, companies that have already been awarded the certificate take part in a dialogue process every three years in order to continuously evaluate the measures introduced for family-friendly working conditions and to further optimise certain areas.



