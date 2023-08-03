Escents Aromatherapy Introduces A Diverse Range Of Aroma Essential Oil Blends For Enhanced Living Spaces
These captivating scents can help individuals uplift mood, enhance focus, and create a soothing ambiance.RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Escents Aromatherapy, North America's premier leader in scent, announces the launch of its exquisite collection of aroma essential oil blends. These products are a great way to create an inviting and harmonious atmosphere in every room. Those looking for natural aromatherapy fragrance oils can check out this highly recommended company.
Founded in 1992 by Jacqui MacNeill, a passionate advocate of the healing powers of essential oils, Escents Aromatherapy has become a household name in the industry. Jacqui's journey and deep connection with the transformative qualities of aromatherapy have been the driving force behind the brand's success. Today, Escents boasts over 60 retail locations worldwide, making it the largest and most diverse scent provider in North America, with a growing international presence in Asia.
The aroma essential oil blends offered by Escents Aromatherapy are carefully crafted using 100% pure essential oils sourced from around the globe. Each blend is meticulously formulated to enhance the ambiance and mood of any living space, be it for homes, offices, or personal spaces. With over 500 bath, body, wellness, and home fragrance products, Escents offers an impressive variety of options to suit every individual preference.
"Our mission is to be the global leader in scent, natural wellness, and plant-based personal care products. We believe in the transformative power of scent to heal, inspire, and uplift the human spirit. Our aroma essential oil blends are thoughtfully curated to create an environment that promotes well-being and positive energy," said Jacqui MacNeill, CEO and Founder of Escents Aromatherapy.
The aroma essential oil blends offered by Escents Aromatherapy include various captivating options to suit diverse preferences. Whether one is drawn to the invigorating notes of FUSION, the tranquil scents of CALM WATER, or the refreshing aroma of DARJEELING, Escents has the perfect blend for you.
Escents Aromatherapy recommends pairing them with one of its essential oil diffusers to make the most of these exquisite aroma blends.
"Explore our website for more essential oils blends or if you are looking for a pure aromatherapy fragrance oil diffuser," Jacqui added.
Escents Aromatherapy takes pride in its commitment to providing high-quality, natural products. All essential oils used in its blends are 100% natural and sourced ethically from around the world. The blending process is conducted locally in Canada, ensuring the highest standards of craftsmanship and quality.
About Escents Aromatherapy -
