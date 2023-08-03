Unlocking AMEA's Bitumen & Base Oil Potential with Conferences in Mumbai & Dubai

Petrosil AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conferences in Mumbai and Dubai: Unveiling "Evolving Bitumen and Base Oil Markets & Emerging Supply and Demand Hubs"

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Petrosil, a leading global energy information and communication company, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 8th Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) Bitumen and Base Oil Conference, scheduled to take place on November 22nd, 2023, at the prestigious Leela Hotel in Mumbai. This year's conference, themed "Evolving Bitumen and Base Oil Markets & Emerging Supply and Demand Hubs," promises to be the most comprehensive and groundbreaking event yet, drawing industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders from around the world.

Petrosil AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference has forged a strategic alliance with esteemed partners including leading Digital Marketplaces Bitumart, Base Oil Report, and Wax Report, renowned for their vast network of over 30,000 global Bitumen, Base Oil, Lubes, and Wax members. This partnership will undoubtedly elevate the conference's impact, fostering greater collaboration and knowledge exchange within the industry. For more visit www.bitumart.com, www.baseoilreport.com and www.waxreport.com.

After a brief hiatus, Petrosil AMEA is ecstatic to return to India during the peak demand season, providing an ideal platform for delegates to explore the latest market trends, innovations, and opportunities in the Bitumen and Base Oil sectors. The conference will bring together key players, investors, traders, and decision-makers, fostering an environment of learning, networking, and business development.

Petrosil AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference Continues Its Global Journey: Dubai to Host the Next Milestone Event after India. For more visit the AMEA Mumbai Website and AMEA Dubai Website. Following the the 8th Petrosil AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference in Mumbai, the excitement continues to build as Petrosil announces its next event, set to take place on April 25th, 2024, at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton DIFC Dubai. Following the momentous 10th Petrosil AMEA Event in Bangkok, the anticipation for these upcoming conferences is at an all-time high.

Petrosil AMEA has rapidly grown since its inception in 2017, organizing a total of 10 remarkable events across the Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) region. These events have been a testament to the brand's commitment to fostering knowledge exchange, collaborative discussions, and exploring new opportunities within the AMEA region. The recently celebrated milestone 10th Petrosil AMEA Event in Bangkok marked a significant achievement for the Petrosil brand. Over the years, Petrosil has successfully hosted 7 AMEA Conferences and 3 AMEA Conventions, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and professionals from diverse sectors.

"Each of our events has been a unique platform that showcases the potential of the AMEA region and drives innovation within the industries we serve," said Mr. Riaz Lawyer, CEO and Director of Petrosil Group. "We are grateful for the overwhelming support from our speakers, sponsors, exhibitors, partners and attendees, which has made our journey truly rewarding."

The Petrosil AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conferences in Mumbai and Dubai are expected to further elevate the brand's reputation for delivering high-quality content, impactful networking opportunities, and cutting-edge exhibitions. The conferences aim to provide a stimulating environment that fosters innovation, growth, and development within the Bitumen and Base Oil sectors.

Looking ahead, Petrosil is committed to organizing another 10 exceptional events within the next 4 to 5 years across the AMEA region. With a clear vision for the future, the company is dedicated to continuously creating enriching and instrumental experiences that drive growth and progress for all participants.

The global bitumen market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by increasing demand from the construction and infrastructure sectors for road paving and waterproofing applications. Simultaneously, the base oil market is witnessing steady demand, driven by the automotive and industrial sectors' continuous expansion on a global scale. Notably, emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions are playing pivotal roles in these markets, establishing themselves as significant supply and demand hubs. Technological advancements and sustainability initiatives are also reshaping the bitumen and base oil industries, leading to the development of eco-friendly and high-performance products. Moreover, the evolving geopolitical landscape, changing regulations, and shifting consumer preferences are influencing the global bitumen and base oil markets, prompting industry stakeholders to adapt and innovate to maintain a competitive edge in this dynamic landscape.

The Petrosil AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference is a not-to-be-missed event for anyone invested in the energy industry. For registration and sponsorship opportunities for the upcoming Petrosil AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conferences in Mumbai and Dubai, please visit www.amea-conferences.com and www.amea-conventions.com

About Petrosil Group

The Petrosil Group is a neutral commodity reporting agency and organizer of global industry conferences and exhibitions. We offer news, reports, analysis, price benchmarks, trade data, directory databases, conferences and exhibitions to the global energy and commodity industries. Petrosil publishes regular Bitumen Reports and Base Oil Reports for the global markets. Many of the world’s leading commodity companies from large multinational corporations to mid and smaller sized companies subscribe to our services and attend our conferences and exhibitions. Petrosil has launched specialized services for a broad spectrum of industries in recent years. Our reports and services enjoy a subscriber base of over 800 user licenses and our AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference and Exhibition has attracted more than 400 companies since inception. For more information visit the Petrosil Website.