New project aims to boost incomes and livelihoods for 25,000 in rural areas of Lao People's Democratic Republic

VIENTIANE (ILO News) – The Rural Employment Promotion (REP) project, an initiative that aims to increase incomes and boost employment opportunities for some 25,000 women and men in rural areas of Lao People's Democratic Republic has been launched in the capital Vientiane.

The REP project is implemented by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Lao Federation of Trade Unions. The implementation is divided into two phases. The first phase runs until 2027 and is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). A second phase will subsequently continue until 2031.

The initiative supports the implementation of the National Rural Employment Strategy (NRES), which targets decent and sustainable employment creation in rural areas to increase incomes, improve livelihoods and reduce poverty.

A rural worker in Lao People's Democratic Republic. © ILO It will engage women and men, including persons with disabilities, youth, returned migrant workers and LGBTQI. Activities will take place in Savanakhet, Champasak and Luangprabang provinces during the first phase before being extended to two new provinces for the second phase.

Speaking at a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing to mark the project launch, Anousone Khamsingsavath, Director-General of the Employment Department, Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare said, “Today’s MoU signing ceremony is significant as all parties must coordinate, cooperate and share responsibilities to develop the skills of workers and to create and improve jobs in line with market demand. By doing so this project will contribute to the National Socio-Economic Development Plan (NSEDP).”

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) systems and employment services will be upgraded to help participants gain the skills they need to find decent employment opportunities, especially in non-farm sectors. The output of primary producers, rural workers and enterprises will be strengthened by addressing systemic barriers to productivity, competition, trade, and market integration. In addition, the capacity of government, employers’ organizations and trade unions will be built to facilitate rural employment, investment and NRES implementation. Sexual and reproductive rights and women’s economic empowerment will be supported throughout the initiative.

“Unlocking the potential of those living and working in rural areas is vital to the socio-economic development of Lao People's Democratic Republic. This initiative will provide new opportunities for large numbers of women and men, giving them better livelihoods options and more secure futures,” said Viengprasith Thiphasouda, ILO National Coordinator for Lao People's Democratic Republic.

“USAID is proud to support the Rural Employment Promotion Project which aims to unlock the immense potential of the Lao people, creating conducive environment for existing business to thrive and enticing new investment," said Cullen Hughes, Director of the Economic Growth, Education and Energy Office, USAID/Laos.

The launch ceremony took place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Vientiane and was witnessed by representatives of ILO, UNFPA, USAID, and key stakeholders from relevant line ministries and organizations.



