Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts II Hosts Virtual Town Hall Meetings Across America
The meeting will be centered around Dr. Roberts’ America 2.0 plan for family, economy and national security
I am excited about the opportunity to interact with people locally as America was built on the principle of a government of the people, by the people and for the people”DALLAS, TEXAS, AMERICA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Presidential Candidate, Rollan Roberts II will begin hosting Virtual Town Hall Meetings across America beginning in August. Campaign Manager, Dr. Shirley Clark states, “Creating these Town Hall Meetings will help Candidate Roberts understand the needs of the local people as it relates to the areas that they live within.” Town Hall Meetings (forums) have been effective since Colonial America. They have been utilized for local and national politicians to meet with their constituents either to hear from them on topics of interest or to discuss specific upcoming legislation or regulation. During periods of active political debates, town halls can be a locus for protest and more active debate.
According to Presidential Candidate, Dr. Roberts, “I am excited about the opportunity to interact with people locally as America was built on the principle of a government of the people, by the people and for the people. We need to get back to what made America the most influential country in the world, one of which was the Entrepreneurial Spirit -- its ability to support and offer assistance to nations.”
The initial Virtual Town Hall Meeting will take place on August 14, at 8:00pm (est) and 5:00pm (pst). The meeting will be centered around Dr. Roberts’ America 2.0 plan for family, economy and national security. There will be a Q & A session as well. To participate in the Town Hall Meeting, which will be held on Streamyard platform, please visit our website at: https://rollanroberts.com/
About Rollan Roberts
Rollan Roberts II is an American businessman, government advisor, and 2024 Republican Candidate for President of the United States. He is married to Rebecca Lea Roberts, with whom they share one son, Rollan III (R3), born July 4, 2023, and has 2 older daughters from a previous marriage. Rollan grew up in the holler of Beaver, West Virginia and started his career at the bottom working his way through college, and eventually getting his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Liberty University and Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) from California InterContinental University. He has led small and large companies and helped underserved people start businesses around the world. He believes that entrepreneurship is the single, greatest economic engine on earth that levels the playing field and does not discriminate.
Dr. Roberts has extensive experience with good governance, infrastructure, foreign affairs, education, and diplomacy. He served with former Congress people and Ambassadors on a U.S. Delegation to South Sudan in 2021 and 2022, where he assisted with the stabilization of the transitional to permanent government. Previously, he has served as an advisor to national governments on matters of diplomacy, national security, entrepreneurship, education, clean water, wastewater, and waste-to-energy infrastructure. As well, he addressed China's intellectual property theft and the trade war to Beijing officials directly in the Great Hall of the People in 2017. And because of Dr. Roberts’ governmental acumen, it was conferred upon him by the African diplomatic designation of His Excellency as Peace Ambassador to Nations from the International College of Peace Studies.
Dr. Roberts is a Republican who respects people and reason. He discusses issues, not labels; facts, not fantasy; and he leads with sound wisdom and truth. And now, with the help of Almighty God, he seeks to serve every American as President of the United States. According to Dr. Roberts, “The best version of America is one that does right by people and nations.”
For more information about Rollan Roberts Presidential Campaign, go to https://rollanroberts.com/
Dr. Roberts is available for interviews.
Please email Dr. Melody Garcia at: Media@RollanRoberts.com or contact her at 407-205-8983.
