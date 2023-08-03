Aero Elite Flight Training Acquires GT Aviation
Peloton Strategies Group has announced that Aero Elite Flight Training of Leesburg, VA has acquired GT Aviation of Friendly, MD on April 1, 2023LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Peloton Strategies Group (http://www.pelotonsg.com) has announced today that Blue Label Aviation of Leesburg, VA has acquired GT Aviation of Friendly, MD. The company will be operated by Blue Label portfolio company Aero Elite Flight Training. The transaction closed on August 1, 2023. The terms of the transaction are not disclosed.
About Aero Elite Flight Training
Formed in 2019, Aero Elite is now the largest flight school in the National Capital Region. With locations in Leesburg, Winchester, Manassas, Norfolk, and now Friendly, MD Aero Elite has grown to have over 30 aircraft and more than 40 flight instructors. The company has successfully trained over 300 flight students ranging from private pilots to pilots now flying for major airlines. A veteran of the flight training industry, founder Tim Fisher said “Karen and Tim and the entire GT Aviation team have built an amazing flight school. We look forward to continuing their tradition of high-quality, safety-focused flight training“. Aero Elite’s website is www.aeflight.com
About GT Aviation
GT Aviation has been providing flight training and aircraft maintenance in Friendly, MD since 2009. Founders Karen and Tim Poole developed strong customer relationships and a stellar safety record of flight training. GT Aviation’s website is http://gt-aviation.com/
About Blue Label Aviation
Blue Label Aviation is a holding company that will continue to manage acquisitions related to flight training, aircraft management , maintenance, and brokerage service offerings. Founders Tim Fisher and Kyle McDaniel operate Blue Label Aviation with support from a board of directors.
About Peloton Strategies Group
Peloton Strategies Group is a full-service strategic planning organization focused on growth as well as buy-side and sell-side M&A consulting services. Peloton provided strategic consulting services in support of Blue Label Aviation. Legal counsel was provided to Blue Label Aviation by The Magner Law Group of Leesburg, VA.
