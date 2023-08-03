Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,955 in the last 365 days.

Aero Elite Flight Training Acquires GT Aviation

Peloton Strategies Group has announced that Aero Elite Flight Training of Leesburg, VA has acquired GT Aviation of Friendly, MD on April 1, 2023

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Peloton Strategies Group (http://www.pelotonsg.com) has announced today that Blue Label Aviation of Leesburg, VA has acquired GT Aviation of Friendly, MD. The company will be operated by Blue Label portfolio company Aero Elite Flight Training. The transaction closed on August 1, 2023. The terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

About Aero Elite Flight Training
Formed in 2019, Aero Elite is now the largest flight school in the National Capital Region. With locations in Leesburg, Winchester, Manassas, Norfolk, and now Friendly, MD Aero Elite has grown to have over 30 aircraft and more than 40 flight instructors. The company has successfully trained over 300 flight students ranging from private pilots to pilots now flying for major airlines. A veteran of the flight training industry, founder Tim Fisher said “Karen and Tim and the entire GT Aviation team have built an amazing flight school. We look forward to continuing their tradition of high-quality, safety-focused flight training“. Aero Elite’s website is www.aeflight.com

About GT Aviation
GT Aviation has been providing flight training and aircraft maintenance in Friendly, MD since 2009. Founders Karen and Tim Poole developed strong customer relationships and a stellar safety record of flight training. GT Aviation’s website is http://gt-aviation.com/

About Blue Label Aviation
Blue Label Aviation is a holding company that will continue to manage acquisitions related to flight training, aircraft management , maintenance, and brokerage service offerings. Founders Tim Fisher and Kyle McDaniel operate Blue Label Aviation with support from a board of directors.

About Peloton Strategies Group
Peloton Strategies Group is a full-service strategic planning organization focused on growth as well as buy-side and sell-side M&A consulting services. Peloton provided strategic consulting services in support of Blue Label Aviation. Legal counsel was provided to Blue Label Aviation by The Magner Law Group of Leesburg, VA.

Contacts:

Charles Bobbish, Founding Partner
Joel Richards, Founding Partner
Mark Gardiner, Partner
Sean Keller, Partner
Tina Kuhn, Partner
Doug Keating, Partner

peloton@pelotonsg.com

Disclaimer:

The information in this press release is based upon information deemed to be reliable. Peloton Strategies Group makes no warranty as to the accuracy of this information. No commissions were paid to Peloton Strategies Group as a result of this transaction.

Charles Bobbish
Peloton Strategies Group
peloton@pelotonsg.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Aero Elite Flight Training Acquires GT Aviation

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more