Aero Elite merges with Commonwealth Aviation

Peloton Strategies Group has announced that Aero Elite Flight Training of Leesburg, VA has merged with Commonwealth Aviation of Manassas, VA on March 31, 2023.
LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Peloton Strategies Group (https://www.pelotonsg.com) has announced today that Aero Elite Flight Training of Leesburg, VA has merged with Commonwealth Aviation of Manassas, VA. The transaction closed on March 31, 2023, and two companies will continue to operate under the newly-formed Blue Label Aviation. The terms of the transaction are not disclosed.
About Aero Elite Flight Training
Formed in 2019, Aero Elite is Northern Virginia's fastest growing flight school. With locations in Leesburg and Winchester, Aero Elite has grown to have 19 aircraft and 35 flight instructors. The company has successfully trained over 200 flight students ranging from private pilots to pilots working for major airlines. A veteran of the flight training industry, founder Tim Fisher said “We're excited about joining forces with the Commonwealth family. We look forward to expanding services for our customers“. Aero Elite’s website is www.aeflight.com
About Commonwealth Aviation
Commonwealth Aviation has been providing flight training, aircraft management, and brokerage services in Manassas and Norfolk since 2020. Founder Kyle McDaniel said “Aero Elite's approach to safety and customer service is a perfect alignment with ours. The future holds unlimited potential for the two companies“. Commonwealth’s website is www.flycommonwealth.com
About Blue Label Aviation
Blue Label Aviation will operate as the holding company, with the capability to add future companies to this newly formed family. Flight training services will be conducted by Aero Elite while Commonwealth will expand aircraft management and brokerage service offerings. Founders Fisher and McDaniel will operate Blue Label Aviation with support from a board of directors.
About Peloton Strategies Group
Peloton Strategies Group is a full-service strategic planning organization focused on growth as well as buy-side and sell-side M&A consulting services. Peloton provided strategic consulting services in support of the merger.
Contacts:
Charles Bobbish, Founding Partner
Joel Richards, Founding Partner
Mark Gardiner, Partner
Sean Keller, Partner
Stacey Page, Partner
Tina Kuhn, Partner
peloton@pelotonsg.com
Disclaimer:
The information in this press release is based upon information deemed to be reliable. Peloton Strategies Group makes no warranty as it the accuracy of this information. No commissions were paid to Peloton Strategies Group as a result of this transaction
