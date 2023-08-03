How Pharmacist make money in Value Base Care Models

Crossing into the event horizon of value based care

GatherMed's cutting-edge platform aids pharmacists with real-time health data and efficient claims management in the shifting healthcare landscape.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GatherMed, a trailblazer in healthcare technology, today announced the launch of a revolutionary platform designed to aid pharmacies in overcoming the challenges of the transforming healthcare environment. The platform, a first in its kind, seamlessly integrates real-time physiologic data and medical claims management, a crucial need for remote physiologic monitoring.

This announcement arrives amidst a rapidly changing healthcare landscape, increasingly leaning towards value-based care models. These models require pharmacists to take on greater responsibilities beyond the conventional dispensing of medications. "Today's pharmacists face increasing pressure to dispense in-demand medications, while simultaneously playing a more significant role in direct patient care," explains Brett Landrum, CEO of GatherMed.

In the US, independent pharmacies have demonstrated steady growth over the last decade. According to the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA), the number of independent pharmacies increased by nearly 3% from 2010 to 2020, reflecting a vital segment in the healthcare industry. However, this growth is shadowed by the financial strain faced by pharmacists, largely driven by the changing dynamics of healthcare delivery.

The GatherMed platform aims to be a solution to these challenges. By offering an innovative means of communication and collaboration between pharmacists and prescribers, it alleviates the struggle of managing and coordinating care. "The integration of real-time physiologic data provides pharmacists with essential health insights, allowing for more informed treatment decisions," says Mina Said, Lead Pharmacist at GatherMed.

Alongside empowering pharmacists with crucial health data, the platform also simplifies the cumbersome task of medical claims management. This feature reduces the administrative burden on pharmacists, allowing them to concentrate more on their critical role in patient care.

"GatherMed's commitment to addressing the real issues pharmacists face is embodied in the integration of medical claims management into our platform," Landrum adds. "By mitigating some of these administrative challenges, we're providing pharmacists the opportunity to focus on delivering high-quality care, which is the heart of value-based healthcare."

