Cats.com Raises the Standard for Transparency with Cat Food Lab Testing
Cats.com, one of the web’s most trusted sources of cat care knowledge, has launched an initiative to test leading cat food recipes in a 3rd party lab.UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- By publishing lab test results alongside comprehensive product reviews, Cats.com aims to empower cat owners and raise the standard for transparency in the pet food industry.
The Problem With Cat Food Labels
Cat food labels share a limited amount of information about the food’s composition, leaving customers largely in the dark about what’s in the package. Unlike in the human food industry, pet food manufacturers are not required to provide comprehensive nutrition facts or typical nutrient values. Instead, they share a “guaranteed analysis”, which consists of guaranteed minimum or maximum values of key macronutrients. Because these values allow for so much variation, they can be confusing and sometimes misleading.
Cats.com Head of Brand Mallory Crusta explains: “When looking at a cat food label, you assume that you’re getting a clear picture of what’s inside, similar to the Nutrition Facts on a jar of peanut butter. But what you’re actually seeing are guaranteed minimum or maximum levels of a very limited number of nutrients. That leaves out a lot of information that people need.”
Besides leaving so much room for variation above or below stated guaranteed levels, the label often omits important information. Cat owners must calculate carbohydrate content on their own. Certain essential nutrients, such as phosphorus and sodium, are usually absent from the label and can even be hard to obtain from the company, making it harder for cat owners to find a diet that suits their cat’s unique needs.
Raising the Standard for Transparency
In addition to looking at nutrients, Cats.com is working with labs to identify the presence of potentially-harmful contaminants, including bacteria, yeast, mold, and heavy metals. By making customers aware of the contaminants in their cats’ food, Cats.com creates an increased demand for consumer education and transparency in food manufacturing.
The Cat Food Lab Testing Project in Action
Cats.com has published hundreds of cat food brand reviews and lab-tested dozens of cat food recipes, empowering consumers to make informed decisions about what’s in their cats’ bowls. Visit their "Why We Lab Test Cat Food" page to learn more.
About Cats.com:
Since 2016, Cats.com has been on a mission to help people give their cats better lives. A team of veterinarians, cat behaviorists, and other experts work to create best-in-class content educating cat owners on everything they need to give their cats the best.
