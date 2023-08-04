1836 Property Management Named one of the Best Places to Work by Austin Business Journal
Austin's 1836 Property Management earns "Best Place to Work," embracing a "family" ethos, and prioritizing human collaboration for real estate excellence.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 1836 Property Management, Austin's premier property management company, was recently named one of the Best Places to Work by the Austin Business Journal. The company was voted #24 in the MICRO category, which measures companies that have between 10 and 24 employees.
The Best Places to Work survey is a scientific measure of employee attitudes across six categories: communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics, and trust in senior leaders.
The Austin Business Journal says that by participating in the program, 1836 Property Management is demonstrating its commitment to employee engagement while also creating an advantage over the competition. Those companies named among the Best Places to Work all foster a workplace where employees willingly go above and beyond, while advocating for the company as well as intending to stay into the future.
The employee responses that are submitted as part of the survey are converted into a score and then averaged, with possible outcomes ranging from 0-100. This year, 1836 Property Management garnered an impressive score of 95.34.
As part of the survey, employees were asked to name the one word that best describes their work environment. That word for 1836 Property Management was "family." That is very reflective of how the company feels about its employees and also of all its clients.
In addition to this prestigious honor of being named among the Best Places to Work by the Austin Business Journal, 1836 Property Management is also celebrating other recent awards. The company was recently recognized as a 2023 City's Best Awards winner in the real estate services category.
It also landed on the LOC8 Near Me Recommends list for property management companies in the Austin region. 1836 Property Management was also chosen among the top three handpicked property management companies in Austin by ThreeBestRated for business excellence.
1836 Property Management is a leader in the greater Austin, Texas real estate and property management industry. Its aim is to help clients reach their real estate investment goals and garner peace of mind through the process.
To that end, the company maintains an active library of media resources online here.
1836 Property Management uses the rich knowledge of the Austin real estate market to focus on human-to-human collaboration and investment performance so clients can locate properties that fit their investment goals, analyze returns and expenses, lease acquired properties, and maintain them under an all-in-one umbrella.
To learn more, please visit 1836PropertyManagement.com.
Kayla Gonzales
1836 Property Management
+1 512-994-4323
bdm@1836pm.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube