Funding Announcement: Rescoring Audit - Grades 3-8 English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics Tests and Elementary-level (Grade 5) and Intermediate-level (Grade 8) Science Tests

Rescoring Audit - Grades 3-8 English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics Tests and Elementary-level (Grade 5) and Intermediate-level (Grade 8) Science Tests

RFP Documents

RFP and Application Information | RFP and Application Information

Cost Proposal Worksheet



The New York State Education Department (NYSED) Office of State Assessment is seeking proposals for a vendor to conduct a rescoring audit on a sample of constructed responses from Grades 3-8 English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics tests and the Elementary-level (Grade 5) and Intermediate-level & (Grade 8) Science Tests. During the term of this contract, a rescoring audit will be conducted once for each school year 2024-25, 2025-26, and 2026–27. For each audit, scoring reports on the results of the audit by scoring consortium as well as a written technical report with summary statistics must be submitted to NYSED.

Subcontracting will be limited to thirty percent (30%) of the total contract budget. Subcontracting is defined as non-employee direct personal services and related incidental expenses, including travel.

NYSED will award one contract pursuant to this RFP with a term of five years, anticipated to begin March 1, 2024, and to end February 28, 2029.

Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE)

Bidders are required to comply with NYSED’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE) participation goals for this RFP through one of three methods. Compliance methods are discussed in detail in the Minority/Women-Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Participation Goals section below.

Statewide

Components contained in RFP #24-010 are as follows:

Description of Services to Be Performed Submission Evaluation Criteria and Method of Award Assurances Attachments Submission Documents (separate document)

Questions regarding the request must be submitted by email to AssessmentRFP@nysed.gov no later than the close of business August 29, 2023. Questions regarding this request should be identified as Program, Fiscal or M/WBE. A Questions and Answers Summary will be posted to AssessmentRFP@nysed.gov no later than September 12, 2023. The following are the designated contacts for this procurement:

The following are the designated contacts for this procurement: Program Matters Fiscal Matters M/WBE Matters McKenzie Johnson Jessica Hartjen Brian Hackett

Submission Instructions and Due Date

Bidders are requested to submit their bids electronically. The following documents should be submitted by email as detailed in the Submission section of the RFP and be received at NYSED no later than October 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM Eastern Time:

Submission Documents labeled [name of bidder] Submission Documents RFP #24-010 Technical Proposal labeled [name of bidder] Technical Proposal RFP #24-010 Cost Proposal labeled [name of bidder] Cost Proposal RFP #24-010 M/WBE Documents labeled [name of bidder] M/WBE Documents RFP #24-010

The email address for all the documents is CAU@nysed.gov.

Instructions for Submitting an Electronic Bid:

The technical and cost proposal documents should be submitted in Microsoft Office. PDF files that are editable and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) searchable are acceptable. Please do not submit the technical or cost proposal as a scanned PDF. Submission documents requiring a signature must be signed using one of the methods listed below and may be submitted as a Microsoft Office, PDF, or JPG document. A scanned PDF is acceptable for these documents. The following forms of e-signatures are acceptable: handwritten signatures on faxed or scanned documents e-signatures that have been authenticated by a third-party digital software, such as DocuSign and Adobe Sign stored copies of the images of signatures that are placed on a document by copying and pasting or otherwise inserting them into the documents Unacceptable forms of e-signatures include: a typed name, including a signature created by selecting a script or calligraphy font for the typed name of the person “signing” To identify the signer and indicate that the signer understood and intended to agree to the terms of the signed document, the signer will sign beside or provide by email the following attestation: "I agree, and it is my intent, to sign this document by [describe the signature solution used] and by electronically submitting this document to [name of recipient individual or entity]. I understand that my signing and submitting this document is the legal equivalent of having placed my handwritten signature on the submitted document and this attestation. I understand and agree that by electronically signing and submitting this document I am affirming to the truth of the information contained therein." In order to ensure the timely receipt of your bid, please use the subject line "BID SUBMISSION RFP 24-010" - failure to appropriately label your bid or submitting a bid to any email address other than the one identified above may result in the bid not being received by the deadline or considered for award. Bids received after the due date will be disqualified.



RFP Documents

RFP and Application Information | RFP and Application Information

Cost Proposal Worksheet

