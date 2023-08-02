Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,568 in the last 365 days.

AG’s ICAC Officers at Grantsville’s Night Out Against Crime

This week, the Utah Attorney General’s Office supports law enforcement’s National Night Out Against Crime, an annual event to strengthen community relationships and boost crime prevention awareness.

On Tuesday, our Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force joined forces with the Grantsville Police Department and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department to answer questions about increasing security in our neighborhoods. Our ICAC officers enjoy educating families about online safety.

This year, the newest ICAC team member, Agent Echo, joined handler Steve Hirtzel to greet people. Echo, an electronics-detecting K-9, can sniff out hidden electronic devices during investigations.

You just read:

AG’s ICAC Officers at Grantsville’s Night Out Against Crime

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more