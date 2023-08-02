AG’s ICAC Officers at Grantsville’s Night Out Against Crime

August 2, 2023

This week, the Utah Attorney General’s Office supports law enforcement’s National Night Out Against Crime, an annual event to strengthen community relationships and boost crime prevention awareness.

On Tuesday, our Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force joined forces with the Grantsville Police Department and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department to answer questions about increasing security in our neighborhoods. Our ICAC officers enjoy educating families about online safety.

This year, the newest ICAC team member, Agent Echo, joined handler Steve Hirtzel to greet people. Echo, an electronics-detecting K-9, can sniff out hidden electronic devices during investigations.