Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation Receives $100,000 Grant From Crown Royal Launch of The Hats Off Grant Program

BPIRF / Crown Royal $100,000 Partnership Grant BPIR / BPIRF / Crown Royal $100,000 Partnership Grant APPLY!

Award-Winning Whisky Brand Commits its Support to Help Diversify Rodeo Community w Nationwide Black Rodeo Circuit Search of the Newest Crown Royal “Royal Rider”

We at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation are honored to expand our partnership with Crown Royal through The Hats Off Grant. And what better time than Black Business Month ...” — Valeria Howard Cunningham, CEO and President BPIR