The 21st Annual Christmas In July White Party Pays Tribute to The Legacy of Roland Wirt “Godfather of LA Nightlife”
Presented by Roland & Lisa Wirt Foundation & First Fridays Productions
▪ Sunday, July 30, 2023
o HOSTED BY VANESSA BELL CALLOWAY & HOWARD HEWETT
o 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm
o Red Carpet: 2 pm – 4pm
o The Hyatt Regency LAX
o 6225 W. Century Blvd.
o Los Angeles, CA. 90045
▪ Tickets
o $50 – $1,400
o Single Tickets, Reserved Tables, Cabanas
o https://bit.ly/RolandLisaFoundationChristmasInJuly23
▪ Media Features / Credentials:
o KimiRhochelle / KRPR Media, llc info@krprmedia.com
For over 20 years, The “Godfather of LA Nightlife,” the late Mr. Roland Wirt produced The Annual Star-Studded “Christmas in July White Party”. The purpose was to create an upscaled entertaining atmosphere to bring celebrities, government officials, high-profile personalities, media and the who's who of chic LA nightlife together to receive toys for boys and girls and then to distribute the toys.
However, in April 13, 2020, Roland L. Wirt (“Rockin’ Roland, The Kat-N-Da-Hat, and Dresser Extraordinaire”), passed due to an ongoing heart condition, unrelated to Covid-19. The community, loved ones and friends came together to support Lisa Wirt (wife) by placing a billboard on the corner of 43rd and Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles as a tribute. It read: “Roland Wirt, June 20, 1951 – April 13, 2020, “Godfather of LA Nightlife & A Pillar In The Community.” Roland Wirt on April 13, 2020, at the age of 69”.
In addition to embracing her husband’s legacy and giveback heart, Lisa Wirt along with her husband’s business associate, Mr. Don Derbigny felt led to create the Roland & Lisa Wirt Foundation (RLWF), a 501c3 in 2022.
RLWF, under the careful guidance of Lisa Wirt, separated all the years of special events and community support her husband produced; and established 4 core missions that embody the legacy today.
SCHOLARSHIPS - Support Scholarships at Crenshaw High. Mr. Roland Wirt graduated from Crenshaw High in 1969
FOOD DRIVE - Annual Food Drive for Thanksgiving - to support the community. This is an added goal from Lisa Wirt and the 1st drive is in the planning stages for November 2023.
TOY DRIVE - Annual Christmas Toy Drive - main goal to support smaller, sometimes overlooked daycare, and children centers. The Annual Christmas Toy Drive now takes place in December and not at the Christmas in July White Party that had been produced for over 20 years. In 2022, RLWF decided to allow surrounding business establishments to assist in the community “giveback” by allowing Christmas Toy Boxes to be placed inside the business so the community can not only visit the establishment but also drop off toys. The Townhouse, Pips on LaBrea, and Simply Wholesome on Slauson participated to name a few.
ANNUAL PARTY – Christmas in July White Party has continued to reign as the Star-Studded SUMMER BLOCKBUSTER that will continue to honor Mr. Roland Wirt. The annual event is produced by Lisa Wirt and First Fridays Production after a brief hiatus. In 2022 Mr. Don Derbigny, Mr. Kevin Rouse, and Lisa Wirt took on the monster task of successfully bringing the Christmas is July White Party back with over 2000 people in attendance; the largest ever after Roland passed.
Now in its 21st year, the annual sold-out Christmas in July White Party continues with a tribute remembering and honoring Mr. Roland Wirt. Major sponsors have included The Lakers, Sam Watson Boxing Promoter, Actress Marsai Martin of “Blackish”, Cross Country Mortgage, Citi National Bank, Norman Lewis Limousines, and many others.
The Annual Christmas in July White Party ‘23 is taking place at The Hyatt Regency LAX located at 6225 W. Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA. 90045 from 2pm-8pm.
Guests will enjoy “An Adult Party Oasis” to include:
2 Entrances
Cigar Bar
360 Photo Booth
Pool Area
Poolside Cabanas
8 Bars
Vendors Row
3 Stages ▪︎3 DJs ▪︎3Bands ▪︎3 Dance floors
VIP Lounge
Roland Wirt Gallery
2 RW celebrity photo exhibit
Introducing The Cabana Jazz Garden w Chazzy Green & The Greenbacks
Live Performances on the Outside Patio Experience by Clueless Remix Corny Mims & James Reese
The Inside Experience Live Performance w Dyrtee Rycee
Soundtrack Outside Patio Experience by DJ Sidney Thompson
Soundtrack Inside Experience by DJ Shell of LA
Ticket prices range from individual tickets to reserved tables, to cabanas from $50 - $1400. Hotel rooms are also available but limited. All packages can be purchased by visiting: https://bit.ly/RolandLisaFoundationChristmasInJuly23 OR contact Kevin Rouse First Friday Productions at 213-926-2809 for tickets, sponsorships, or vendor opportunities.
Hosts for this annual “Talk of the Town” epic event are Vanessa Bell Calloway (hosted for over 20 years) and Howard Hewitt; a long-established friend and business associate who deemed Roland “like my brother” states Hewitt.
Past high-profile professionals, celebrities, officials, and artists included: Mike Davis, Maxine Waters, Marla Gibbs, Bryan Scott, Jane Eugene, Chante Moore, Keith Washington, Clifton Powell, Keith David, Al Jarreau, Joe Torry, Mike Tyson (to name a few) and this year will not disappoint. VIP Guests from around the world are already confirming attendance and cannot wait to walk the Red Carpet which occurs from 2 pm – 4 pm.
MEDIA is strongly encouraged to submit requests for credentials. Limited credentials will be approved and will have strict guidelines. Please send the name of the outlet, name(s) of crews, writers, videographers, photographers, and link to where the feature will be released to: KimiRhochelle, KRPR Media, llc Entertainment Publicist info@krprmedia.com
FOR MORE INFO ABOUT THE FOUNDATION or for charity contributions, please visit https://rolandandlisawirtfoundation.net/ or call Joyce Creer at 562-964-9656
