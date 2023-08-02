Senate President Kathleen Passidomo to Host Citizens Property Insurance Office Hours in Naples on August 15th

Naples —

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) will host Office Hours for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation on August 15, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in her Naples Office located at 3299 East Tamiami Trail, Suite 203. Constituents may call (239) 417-6205 to schedule an appointment.

“Our Southwest Florida communities are strong and resilient, and we while we have seen a great deal of progress in the year following Hurricane Ian, there is still more work to do. I hope those with lingering questions or issues related to a Hurricane Ian claim with Citizens Insurance, or anyone with a question on a Citizens policy will take this opportunity to call and set up an appointment,” said President Passidomo.

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian, Citizens remains committed to assist our policyholders with Hurricane Ian claims and those who may have other questions or concerns related to their Citizens policy,” said Citizens President/CEO/Executive Director Tim Cerio.