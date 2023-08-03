Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,104 in the last 365 days.

DELTAREX-G EXPANDS USFDA AUTHORIZED ACCESS TO BREAST CANCER, PANCREAS CANCER, OSTEOSARCOMA & SOFT TISSUE SARCOMA

Enhanced CCNG1 expression across all cancer types may predict response to DeltaRex-G, a CCNG1 inhibitor.

Artist's Illustration of DeltaRex-G that hunts down tumors and nowhere else and kills cancer cells, cancer stem cells and their the blood supply. without damage to normal organs and bone marrow.

The Aveni Foundation mission is to expedite development of gene-targeted technologies for cancer and COVID-19, an unmet medical need.

USFDA authorizes DeltaRex-G to be used as platform therapy upon which FDA approved cancer drugs may be added for better cancer control (NCT#04091295).

CCNG1 is highly expressed in cancer stems cells. Therefore, DeltaRex-G, a CCNG1 inhibitor, can eradicate cancer stem cells that are responsible for recurrence and spread of cancer to other organs.”
— Erlinda M. Gordon, MD
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aveni Foundation and the Cancer Center of Southern California/Sarcoma Oncology Center are proud to announce that DeltaRex-G has gained USFDA authorization to expand access to an intermediate size population of advanced breast cancer, in addition to pancreatic cancer, osteosarcoma and soft tissue sarcoma which was originally authorized in 2020. Further, DeltaRex-G may now be given with other FDA approved cancer drugs for these cancer types.

Children as young as 12 years of age with advanced osteosarcoma and soft tissue sarcoma may receive DeltaRex-G with other cancer drugs at pediatric dosing schedules. Unlike chemotherapy, there are few, if any, side effects with this drug.

The human cyclin G1 (CCNG1) is a cancer gene that is found in all tumor types that have been tested to date. DeltaRex-G is a gene-targeted cancer drug with a navigational system that delivers the medicine directly to tumors and carries a CCNG1 inhibitor as its genetic payload to kill cancer cells and their blood supply without collateral damage.

There are long term (>10 years) cancer survivors with DeltaRex-G therapy, giving rise to research on how DeltaRex-G could eradicate cancer stem cells that are responsible for recurrence and the spread of cancer to other organs.

DeltaRex-G is supplied by the Aveni Foundation, an IRS approved 501(c)(3) public charity founded by Dr. Gordon in 2018. Aveni Foundation raises funds through generous donations from benefactors to make the medicine. It is not available through drug or insurance companies.

To donate: Click on the DONATE button at www.avenifoundation.org or send a check to Aveni Foundation, 2811 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 420, Santa Monica CA 90403.

For further information, please visit our websites: www.avenifoundation.org, or contact Dr. Gordon at egordon@avenifoundation.org or egordon@sarcomaoncology.com.

ERLINDA GORDON
Aveni Foundation
+1 818-726-3278
email us here

You just read:

DELTAREX-G EXPANDS USFDA AUTHORIZED ACCESS TO BREAST CANCER, PANCREAS CANCER, OSTEOSARCOMA & SOFT TISSUE SARCOMA

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more