Tracie Wong of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Completes Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) Agent Certification

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracie Wong, a distinguished real estate agent with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, has recently completed the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ agent certification. This prestigious certification equips Tracie with the knowledge and expertise to provide exceptional service to sellers and buyers in the real estate market.

The Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program offers numerous benefits that set it apart from traditional real estate transactions. Sellers can enjoy a hassle-free selling experience as their homes are advertised as Certified Pre-Owned Homes™, attracting more buyers and commanding higher prices. Additionally, the program includes prelisting home inspections, prelisting termite inspections, seller warranties, buyer warranties, and a buy-back guarantee, providing peace of mind for both parties involved.

Tracie Wong's commitment to excellence is evident in her dedication to continuous learning and professional growth. With a Bachelor's degree in Hospitality Management from California State University Long Beach and an MBA, Tracie brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong work ethic to her real estate career. Her passion for helping families find their dream homes, coupled with her expertise, makes her a valuable asset to the industry.

"I'm thrilled to have completed the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ agent certification," says Tracie Wong. "This certification allows me to provide my clients with an unparalleled level of service and support. I am dedicated to helping families achieve their real estate goals and look forward to assisting more buyers and sellers in the future."

For all your real estate needs, contact Tracie Wong at 626-862-3229. With her extensive knowledge, commitment, and the backing of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Tracie is well-equipped to guide you through the home buying or selling process.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate agency committed to providing exceptional service to buyers and sellers in Rosemead, CA, and surrounding areas. With a team of dedicated professionals and a focus on innovation, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty strives to exceed client expectations and deliver exceptional results.

