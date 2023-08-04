FlashIntel Launches New Advocate Program to Accelerate Revenue Growth
EINPresswire.com/ -- FlashIntel, a leading provider of Go-To-Market (GTM) Intelligence Platforms, is excited to announce the launch of its Advocate Program. This program is designed to reward professionals who refer others to FlashIntel's suite of tools and platforms.
The FlashIntel Advocate Program offers three levels of participation: Associate, Expert, and Ambassador. Each level comes with its own benefits and rewards, including complimentary account credits, free calling minutes, and tiered commission rates based on the number of successful referred sales.
"FlashIntel is committed to providing businesses with the means to accelerate revenue and growth efficiently," said Todd Schecter, VP of Sales at FlashIntel. "Our new Advocate Program is an extension of this commitment, offering professionals the opportunity to earn rewards while promoting a product they believe in."
FlashIntel's innovative solutions, including FlashInfo and FlashClick, streamline and optimize sales and partnership processes. By discarding the clutter of disjointed systems and slow onboarding, FlashIntel provides a unified, efficient, and accelerated path to growth.
For more information about the FlashIntel Advocate Program or to sign up, visit www.flashintel.ai.
About FlashIntel:
FlashIntel is a leading provider of Go-To-Market (GTM) Intelligence Platforms designed to streamline and optimize sales and partnership processes. Through its innovative solutions, FlashIntel aims to provide businesses with the means to accelerate revenue and growth efficiently.
