LCP Media and Apartment List Announce New Partnership
LCP Media is excited to announce a new partnership with Apartment List to help multifamily leasing teams expand the distribution of their virtual toursCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LCP Media is excited to announce a new partnership with Apartment List to help multifamily leasing teams expand the distribution of their property and unit-level virtual tours – making it easier than ever for potential renters to explore their future apartments from the comfort of their own space.
Through this partnership, LCP Media’s immersive TourBuilder virtual tours will now be integrated into property listings at both the property and unit level, with no work required from leasing teams. By leveraging Apartment List’s Enhanced Listings, leasing teams will gain a competitive edge in attracting and converting ready-to-move renters.
“At LCP Media, we want to make it as easy as possible for our clients to get their virtual tour content to their preferred marketing channels," said Izzy Carunungan, Chief Marketing Officer at LCP Media. "The integration between LCP Media’s TourBuilder virtual tours to the Apartment List property listing accomplishes that. Apartment prospects will have a more immersive walkthrough experience of the property and the unit they are interested in. They become more qualified prospects as a result.”
“Renters are craving more unit and property level information at their fingertips," said Henry Chen, Director, Integrations Strategy & Analytics of Apartment List. "Our partnership with LCP Media allows us to not only provide our renters with as much detail as possible, but it also streamlines the process for our mutual partners to display their assets and enhance their Apartment List listings”
About LCP Media
LCP Media (Lights Camera Pixels) is a national visual media and technology company based in Chicago. We provide a full menu of services, including virtual tours, professional and drone photography, 3D renderings, video animations, virtual staging, site maps, and floor plans. LCP Media is an innovative leader in creating unforgettable virtual real estate experiences by combining unrivaled technology solutions with our unparalleled customer service. For more information, please visit LCPMedia.com.
About Apartment List
Apartment List is the rental matchmaker for ready-to-move city dwellers. With more than 6 million units on the platform, its cutting-edge technology instantly matches renters with curated apartments to deliver a personalized, guided, and delightful search experience.
